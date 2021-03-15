Young man with autism moves LinkedIn with candid cover letter: 'Take a chance on me'

It’s a full time job to find a job, but one young man with autism knew just what to say in a candid cover letter that’s struck a chord on LinkedIn.

In an open letter shared to the career site two weeks ago, Ryan Lowry of Virginia explained that despite having autism, he and also has a great sense of humor, proclivities for math and technology, and a tireless work ethic. Since the 20-year-old Leesburg man penned the piece last month, his post has gone viral with over six million views and 172,000 likes, WJLA reports.

According to parents Rob and Tracy Lowry, thousands of people from around the globe have contacted their son in the days since his handwritten letter went live. He’s even scheduled to speak with folks from some Fortune 500 companies in the next few weeks, too.

In the note, addressed to a "future employer," the job hunter listed his age, hometown and why he’d make a great hire in animation or IT.

"I realize that someone like you will have to take a chance on me, I don't learn like typical people do," Ryan wrote. "I would need a mentor to teach me, but I learn quickly, [and] once you explain it, I get it."

"I promise that if you hire me and teach me, you'll be glad that you did," he pledged. "I will show up every day, do what you tell me to do and work really hard. Please let me know if you would like to talk about this with me. Thank you."

In the weeks since, Ryan inbox has been inundated with interested replies. Professionals from the worlds of animation and IT offered to connect and support his search, while other LinkedIn users with autism, or those who were parents to children with autism, praised his honesty as inspiring.

Ryan’s future is bright, and his mom said she’s so proud of the greater impact her son’s story has had.

"It's raw, it's beautiful, they all need a chance," Tracy told WJLA with a tear in her eye. "What every mom wants is for their children to grow up, have a life, support themselves and be independent."