©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Wreaths Across America driver and National Guard member is 'honored' to take part in holiday mission

Keshon Patterson of North Carolina helped deliver thousands of wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 16

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Founder of 'Wreaths Across America' details impact of Christmas tradition Video

Founder of 'Wreaths Across America' details impact of Christmas tradition

'Wreaths Across America' founder Morrill Worcester on the origins of the nonprofit that organizes volunteers to lay Christmas wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and cemeteries across the U.S.

Normally, Keshon Patterson's cargo is chicken, both fresh and frozen. He's a driver for Tyson Foods. 

But earlier this week, he carried something of great seasonal significance: wreaths to honor the fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, including three wreaths for people close to him in his life. 

Patterson, a member of the National Guard, first learned about Wreaths Across America at work last year, through his trainer at Tyson Foods. When Patterson mentioned his military experience, his trainer said that the company has been involved with Wreaths Across America since 2010.

"He even showed me some videos he'd previously recorded," said Patterson. One showed the convoy of Tyson Foods trucks bringing Christmas wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery.

"I told him I would love to be a part of Wreaths Across America one day in the near future," Patterson shared with Fox News Digital. 

"I had no idea it would come so quickly for me." 

Man standing in front of truck smiling

Keshon Patterson of North Carolina is a member of the North Carolina National Guard and a truck driver for Tyson Foods. He told Fox News Digital it was an "honor" for him to take part in the Wreaths Across America effort this year. (Wreaths Across America Staff)

‘Long line of military family’

Born and raised in small-town Georgia, Patterson moved to North Carolina as a teenager and joined the North Carolina Army National Guard in May 2019. He serves in the 881st Engineering Company. 

"I joined the National Guard because I wanted to give back to my country," he said. 

On the week-long trek of bringing the wreaths from Maine to Virginia, Patterson told Fox News Digital that he felt a mix of emotions.

"I feel proud, honored and sad all at once," he said. "I come from a long line of military family — so when I say it is an honor, I mean that from the bottom of my heart."

"I love being able to help veterans as well as those like myself who are currently serving."

Patterson also praised the work of everyone involved in the convoy. 

In total, it consisted of 25 truckloads of wreaths. It traveled across 14 states. 

"It has been an honor to be chosen to participate in this memorable program and just to be able to ride along some great and remarkable people," said Patterson — including veterans, volunteers, members of law enforcement and Gold Star families. 

cemetery with wreaths

Every year, Wreaths Across America places Christmas wreaths on the headstones of America's veterans. Above, a view of a section of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.  (Wreaths Across America Staff)

"We could have not done this convoy if it was not for all the people that played a part in this," he said. 

"Coming from the bottom of my heart, I would like to give a big thank you to everyone involved," he also said.

On Saturday, Patterson will be placing wreaths on the graves of his father, Lester Patterson, his uncle, Lenton Charles McRae, and his close friend and "battle buddy," Max Avila.

"I love being able to help veterans as well as those like myself who are currently serving. Helping their families and helping their communities truly means the world to me," he told Fox News Digital.  

"I am thankful for Wreaths Across America, my employer, Tyson Foodsm as well as all the amazing people I have come to know during our convoy to Arlington Cemetery," said Patterson.  

truck saying 'we're grateful to those who have served'

The convoy for Wreaths Across America this year consisted of 25 trucks; it traveled through 14 states. Wreaths were dropped off at more than 100 cemeteries ahead of Dec. 16, 2023. Keshon Patterson was one of the drivers. (Wreaths Across America Staff)

In 1992, Morrill Worcester, owner of the Worcester Wreath Company of Maine, had a surplus of wreaths, said the Wreaths Across America website. 

Working with his senator, he donated the wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. 

The tradition continued each year with little fanfare or notice, said the website. 

Split of Keshon Patterson in front of his truck with Arlington Cemetery headstones with wreaths

Keshon Patterson was one of the drivers who helped deliver the wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery for the 2023 Wreaths Across America event.  (Wreaths Across America Staff)

"Everything changed in 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Suddenly, the homespun tribute from a small town in downeast Maine was receiving national attention," said the Wreaths Across America website. 

In 2007, the Worcester family officially founded Wreaths Across America as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The following year, wreath-laying ceremonies were held in more than 300 locations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and overseas. 

By 2014, Wreaths Across America was able to place a wreath at all 226,525 graves at Arlington National Cemetery, says the Department of Defense's website. 

An estimated three million wreaths will be placed on the headstones of America's veterans this year.

Congress designated the date Dec. 13, 2008, as the first "Wreaths Across America Day."

Wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

Wreaths lay at the foot of headstones in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 14, 2013 in Arlington, Virginia. Each year, volunteers and families of the fallen place scores of remembrance wreaths on headstones on National Wreaths Across America Day. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In 2023, Wreaths Across America Day is December 16.  

This year's theme is "Serve and succeed."

An estimated three million wreaths will be placed on the headstones of America's veterans in December 2023. 

To learn how to participate on behalf of America's fallen veterans, anyone can visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to find more information and details. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.