Woman's attempt to rescue squirrel from pool backfires

Never bite the hand that feeds you... or rescues you from a pool.

When a family in Texas found a squirrel stuck in their swimming pool, a young woman decided that she was going to save the day. Unfortunately for her, the squirrel had other plans.

Footage of the incident, which occurred on June 7 in Lumberton, Texas, was uploaded to YouTube. In the footage, an unnamed woman can be seen approaching the pool while her mom stands off-camera. Apparently, a squirrel had become trapped in the inflatable pool and was stuck swimming in circles, seemingly unable to escape.

The young woman attempts to help the animal while her mother warns her from off-camera not to touch it. The woman then grabs a chair and gets into the pool, attempting to use the piece of furniture to lift the animal to safety.

While the plan initially works, the squirrel then climbs up the chair and jumps onto the woman. This causes her to scream and jump out of the pool, knocking the small animal back into the water.

The family was able to successfully get the squirrel out of the pool on a second attempt.

As it turns out, this squirrel isn’t the only one who wants to spend the summer taking a dip.

Fox News previously reported that there has been a surge in interest in home swimming pools, MarketWatch reported, likely due to uncertainty surrounding travel and the reopening of beaches and vacation destinations. This trend reportedly extends to everything from inexpensive inflatable pools to unique, high-end construction projects.

Sabeena Hickman, the president and CEO of the Pool and Hut Tub Alliance, told the outlet that the 25 biggest pool builders in the alliance have seen a significant increase in consumer inquiries this spring over last.