Woman says she received thank you note from Queen Elizabeth for painting of Prince Philip

A woman’s portrait of Prince Philip has apparently earned her a thank you note from Queen Elizabeth II.

Honor Morrison, 23, showed her TikTok followers the kind letter and card she said she received from Buckingham Palace on Saturday, according to a report from South West News Service – a British news agency.

The note relayed the queen’s appreciation for the "charming painting" of the late Duke of Edinburgh, which Morrison sent to the palace in May, according to earlier TikTok videos she posted.

QUEEN ELIZABETH WILL MARK LATE HUSBAND PRINCE PHILIP’S 100TH BIRTHDAY ‘PRIVATELY,’ PALACE SOURCE SAYS

In her follow-up video, Morrison read the royal correspondence aloud.

"I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband," read the card Morrison said she received.

The card was signed "Elizabeth R" in typed-out font and features a photo of Prince Philip.

The "R" symbolizes the sovereign monarch, and stands for "regina" or "queen" in Latin.

WHAT MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY DO NOT GET PRICEY PROTECTION?

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The letter was dated July 22, 2021, and has a Windsor Castle letterhead. It was written by the queen’s lady-in-waiting Susan Hussey, according to the letter's signature.

"The Queen wishes me to write and thank you very much for your message of sympathy and the charming painting you sent on the death of Her Majesty’s beloved husband, The Duke of Edinburgh," Hussey wrote. "The Queen has been deeply touched by the messages she has received from all round the world and is most grateful for your thoughtful support for Her Majesty at this time in sending your kind present."

Morrison’s video has racked up more than 1.8 million views and 333,800 likes from supportive TikTok users.

WHERE DOES THE ROYAL FAMILY GET THEIR MONEY?

"I felt very humbled and actually emotional when opening the letter. The wording of the letter, referring to my picture as ‘charming’ made me feel as if they’d really taken the time to reply," Morrison told Fox News. "I really didn’t expect to go viral, I maybe would have worn some nicer clothes or done my hair."

She went on, "It feels quite bizarre and abstract to be honest, but I think people are touched by it, like I was – which is nice. At the end of the day, the queen, regardless of who she is, is mourning the death of her husband and I felt that in the letter."

Morrison, who is from St. Albans, England, said she painted the portrait of Prince Philip in April when his ceremonial royal funeral was held at St. George’s Chapel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One month later, she said she decided to give the painting away because she felt the eyes had a watchful gaze. Her mother suggested she should send the painting to Queen Elizabeth II, Morrison explained in her TikTok video from May, and thousands of users agreed.

When it came time for Morrison to write her own letter to the queen, she admitted to her followers that she struggled to put her words to paper because she wasn’t sure about royal protocol.

"I’m going to have to Google how to address the queen," Morrison said with an exasperated laugh, at the time. Eventually, she sent the letter out with her painting.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Inspired by Morrison’s videos, TikTok users took a moment to share stories about the letters they’ve received from Buckingham Palace.

"When I was a child, I wrote to Princess Diana a lot. Her lady in waiting would always write back," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter shared, "My grandma got one too, she was over the moon."