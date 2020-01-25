Woman celebrates 50-pound weight loss with pics at hotel where she felt her 'lowest,' goes viral

A woman has gone viral after sharing her incredible weight loss journey.

Three years and 50 pounds lighter, Glasgow resident Emma Young, 23, took to Twitter to celebrate her journey and show off her new body.

92 PERCENT OF PEOPLE CLAIM THEY WOULD EXERCISE MORE IF THEY HAD COOL WORKOUT CLOTHES, STUDY FINDS

“Same hotel 3 years apart. [49 pounds] down,” she wrote. “Madness to see how far [I’ve] actually came[sic]. [Here we go].”

The Scottish woman shared that she took the initial picture when she felt at her “lowest” point, tipping the scales at 147 pounds in August 2016, Daily Mail reported. February of the following year, Young decided to take action and began dieting. Soon she started adding one high-intensity work out per week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Young started watching the weight fall off and upped her workouts. Now, she works out with a personal trainer two or three times a week, as well as does high-intensity classes and circuit training with weights.

After three years of hard work, Young decided to revisit where she felt her worst and take a new bikini snap to celebrate her weight loss victory -- a celebration thousands on Twitter applauded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Though she has completely changed her lifestyle, Young shared that she is not “extremely strict” about her diet and credits her long-lasting weight loss to “balance.”

“If I'm good 5/6 days out of 7 then a cheat meal is allowed. You'll be able to stick to healthy eating so much more if you allow yourself a cheat meal,” she wrote on Instagram.

As far as her recommendations to other people trying to lose weight, Young swears by taking before and after photos to track progress.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Best way to track your progress is 1000% by taking before and after pictures. Also helps motivate me when all I want to do in winter is eat every single bit of chocolate/crisps/pizzas/Chinese there is,” she wrote.