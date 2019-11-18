Woman cuts out mother-in-law who allegedly tried to get daughter's ears pierced

This mother-in-law got an earful.

A mom claims she has written off her mother-in-law after the woman allegedly tried to pierce her daughter’s ears against her wishes.

The anonymous mom of three recently asked Reddit for advice on how to handle her mother-in-law overstepping her boundaries, explaining that the pair’s relationship has been fraught since the start.

“My MIL is a piece of work. In short, she is a narcissistic, violent drunk who has abused all five of her husbands and then likes to go on Facebook to complain about how they are all horrible human beings,” the woman begins the no-holds barred callout.

She goes on to explain that her husband “knows exactly what kind of person [his mother] is” and that the family only sees her once a year. Though, as the anonymous poster and her husband have just welcomed their third daughter into the family, the mother-in-law “naturally wanted to come down so she could take three pictures of the baby for Facebook to show what a good Nana she is before hitting the bar.”

The woman shared that her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, as well as their two children, were all gathered together on one particular evening. While the group was there, the mother-in-law “made a general nuisance of herself,” the woman writes, before making a comment about how none of her granddaughters have pierced ears.

“It’s something she’s been complaining about for years, but we usually just tell her that when they’re old enough to ask for it, then we’ll do it.”

"…The manager told her the consent form can only be signed by a parent or legal guardian and she actually had the nerve to get mad at the poor lady." — Anonymous, angry mom on Reddit

On the second day of the visit, the woman's mother-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly took her middle daughter to a shopping center nearby, allowing for the woman to spend some time alone with the newborn daughter.

After the mother and sister-in-law come back from shopping, the woman said “something was off.”

“The moment we got a second alone, [sister-in-law] tells me [my mother-in-law] took [my daughter] into a jewelry store and tried to get them to pierce her ears,” she writes, before writing that her sister-in-law “shut it down.”

“After which the manager told her the consent form can only be signed by a parent or legal guardian and she actually had the nerve to get mad at the poor lady,” the woman wrote.

After sharing the long saga, the woman, who called the actions “so far over the line,” initially asked Reddit to help her confront her mother-in-law, before then writing in a follow-up that her husband has handled the entire thing.

In an update, the anonymous poster claimed that her husband took his mother into her office and “ripped into her” before eventually declaring the mother-in-law no longer welcome in their house and driving her to a hotel.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to offer advice or sympathy, you really helped me put this in perspective. If there’s no benefits to keeping someone in your life, it’s time to say goodbye,” the woman concluded, seemingly pleased with how things turned out.