Woman makes plea on TikTok for $3K camera mistakenly donated to Goodwill

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Kelsie Lee lost camera split

The couple that purchased Kelsie Lee's camera from Goodwill (pictured here) met up with her to return the camera. Lee (far left) requested the couple be unnamed for privacy reasons. "They were just so excited to give it back to me," Lee said. (Kelsie Lee)

'FREAKING OUT' – A 23-year-old took to TikTok after her pricey camera was purchased at an Arizona Goodwill for just $70. Discover what happened next. Continue reading…

WEDDING CHAOS Family drama erupts ahead of a wedding, with one sister insisting the other pay her expenses. Continue reading...

ZOO JOY – A curious orangutan melted hearts at a Kentucky zoo when she knocked on the glass "asking" to inspect a human baby visiting the exhibit. Continue reading…

orangutan asks to see baby at zoo

An orangutan at the Louisville Zoo was interested in inspecting a three-month-old baby — and gave the baby a kiss through the glass, according to Storyful. (Kayla Jaylen Natsis via Storyful)

AI 'CAUTIOUS' An artificial intelligence tool is helping couples write wedding vows as a marriage expert issues a warning to future newlyweds. Continue reading...

REPTILE RESCUE – A delivery driver in Pennsylvania reportedly found an African lizard inside a trash can. Now, the reptile has a new name and gig. Continue reading...

'NEW OPIUM WAR' America's deadly fentanyl invasion could be China's revenge for "century of humiliation." Continue reading...

MISSOURI MIRACLE? An exhumed nun whose body did not decompose attracts travelers to a small town. Continue reading...

Catholic Sister religious habit

Portrait of Sr. Wilhelmina Lancaster, foundress of the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Sr. Wilhelmina, who died in 2019, was found to have not decomposed as expected. (Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles)

LIPSTICK TRICK – A Facebook user's hack to combine sample lipsticks to create a full-size product is viewed by millions. Continue reading…

DARK SIDE OF PAYPAL – Don't fall for scammers using PayPal to steal your money. Here's how to stay safe. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

