Woman makes plea on TikTok for $3K camera mistakenly donated to Goodwill

'FREAKING OUT' – A 23-year-old took to TikTok after her pricey camera was purchased at an Arizona Goodwill for just $70. Discover what happened next. Continue reading…

WEDDING CHAOS – Family drama erupts ahead of a wedding, with one sister insisting the other pay her expenses. Continue reading...

ZOO JOY – A curious orangutan melted hearts at a Kentucky zoo when she knocked on the glass "asking" to inspect a human baby visiting the exhibit. Continue reading…

AI 'CAUTIOUS' – An artificial intelligence tool is helping couples write wedding vows as a marriage expert issues a warning to future newlyweds. Continue reading...

REPTILE RESCUE – A delivery driver in Pennsylvania reportedly found an African lizard inside a trash can. Now, the reptile has a new name and gig. Continue reading...

'NEW OPIUM WAR' – America's deadly fentanyl invasion could be China's revenge for "century of humiliation." Continue reading...

MISSOURI MIRACLE? – An exhumed nun whose body did not decompose attracts travelers to a small town. Continue reading...

LIPSTICK TRICK – A Facebook user's hack to combine sample lipsticks to create a full-size product is viewed by millions. Continue reading…

DARK SIDE OF PAYPAL – Don't fall for scammers using PayPal to steal your money. Here's how to stay safe. Continue reading…

