Woman says mom wore bridal gown to her wedding, shares clip on TikTok

You shouldn’t wear white to a wedding -- even if your daughter is the bride.

One newlywed recently revealed that her mom wore a white gown to her wedding in a now-viral TikTok. Though the bride laughed off the surprising fashion statement, some commenters were livid that the mother of the bride would do such a thing.

Showpo CEO Jane Lu tied the knot in October 2019 and explained what happened in a hysterical TikTok earlier this month, which has since been viewed 1.3 million times.

“I found out on the morning of MY wedding that my mum is wearing a white bridal gown!” Lu said.

In the quick clip filmed on her big day, the Australian fashion executive said she “just went to look at my mum's dress” and unzipped a hanging garment bag, only to reveal a lacy white number with satin details.

“It’s more bridal than mine!” a shocked Lu yelled, laughing and throwing her hands to her face.

People in the background couldn’t resist giggling, and one playfully asked: “Is your mum remarrying Frank today? Is she redoing her vows?”

“My dress was quite simple,” Lu said in the video, showing off her sleek bridal gown.

“Her dress looks way more bridal than mine!” she said again, sharing photos of her joyful mom in the controversial frock at the nuptials.

Though Lu seemed to take it all in good stride, more than 800 commenters flooded her May 14 post, as TikTokkers responded with mixed opinions on the unexpected fashion choice.

Critics agreed that they would have been furious if their own mother pulled such a stunt, dramatically suggesting that Lu should have “dyed” her mom’s dress on the spot or, alternatively, “burnt it.”

“NOOOOOO WHITE IS FOR BRIDES ONLY,” one said.

“No I would’ve made my mum go and buy a different dress that second,” another commented.

“Nah straight up, I would have lost my mind. You looked amazing though!” one said.

Others, meanwhile, didn’t see what all the fuss was about.

“My mom deserves to look like a queen. Doesn’t matter if it’s my wedding day or hers,” one said.

“Well I mean both looked so happy and she didn’t really outshine the bride so y’all gotta chill,” another added.

“It’s a celebration for your mum too, she’s very proud of her daughter,” one said.

“My MIL tried this at mine!” another user added. “Lucky she mentioned it a few weeks before and I put a stop to it very quickly."