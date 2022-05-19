Woman gives birth on Frontier Airlines flight, gives daughter fitting name

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A passenger onboard a Frontier Airlines flight gave birth earlier this year while the plane was in the air, the airline recently announced.

The woman, who was identified to Fox News Digital as Shakeria Martin, had an "early and unexpected" labor on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from Frontier Airlines.

Martin chose to give her new daughter the middle name of Sky, the airline said.

One of the flight attendants, Diana Giraldo, helped Martin deliver her baby, the Facebook post read. A rep for the airline told Fox News Digital that Martin gave birth in January.

Frontier Airlines said Giraldo was "exemplary" and "calm" during the incident.

"Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando," Frontier Airlines Captain Chris Nye said of Giraldo in the Facebook post.

"The whole crew really did a great job," Nye added. "I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion."

The flight was diverted to Pensacola Airport, according to the Facebook post.

"This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft," Nye wrote.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Frontier Airlines said: "We are extremely proud of our crew who came together as a team and utilized their training to do an amazing job of managing the situation."

"It was a happy and wonderful outcome for all," the company added.

