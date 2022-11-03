Expand / Collapse search
Woman fighting stage 4 breast cancer after lump is misdiagnosed: 'Fight harder, demand testing'

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Philecia La'Bounty of Huntington Beach, California, is raising awareness on breast cancer, screenings and is encouraging women to "fight harder."

Philecia La'Bounty of Huntington Beach, California, is raising awareness on breast cancer, screenings and is encouraging women to "fight harder." (Philecia La'Bounty)

'I'LL BE FIGHTING FOREVER' - Philecia La’Bounty of Huntington Beach, California, revealed how she was misdiagnosed and denied a mammogram at age 29. Now, she's fighting stage 4 breast cancer and encouraging women to "demand testing." Continue reading…

HANDLE WITH CARE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is reminding Americans that they should be wary of the times they put important mail into blue U.S. Postal Service collection mailboxes, especially amid the holiday season. Continue reading…

DASHING THROUGH THE STREET - Giant baubles go rolling down a busy London street this week – wreaking havoc and startling drivers and onlookers. Continue reading…

CLOSE CALL! - A Hawaii diver nearly lands in a tiger shark's open mouth in a must-see video. Continue reading…

Shocking video shows close encounter with tiger shark Video

TROLLING IN 20 FEET - John Vayda reeled in a 16-pound, 10-ounce hybrid striped bass at the Monskville Reservoir in West Milford, New Jersey – breaking a state record. Continue reading…

WILD BEAR SCARE - Renee Levow of Frederick County, Maryland, was walking her two German shepherds near her home when she came face-to-face with a bear in a terrifying encounter. Continue reading...

AWE AND TERROR - Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, the photographer who shocked the world with a picture of an ant's face, shares other insect close-ups. Continue reading…

A close-up of an ant's face captured by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas of Taurage, Lithuania, as a submission for Nikon's Small World Competition.

A close-up of an ant's face captured by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas of Taurage, Lithuania, as a submission for Nikon's Small World Competition. (Nikon Small World/Eugenijus Kavaliauskas)

HOLDING BACK? - Forget "quiet quitting." Now workers are stressing out their colleagues with "quiet constraint." Here's what it means and why the behavior can be sabotaging. Continue reading...

$2 AND A DREAM - Timothy Schultz, a Powerball winner from Iowa, reveals to FOX Business what you should do right after you win the jackpot. Continue reading...

SERVING AMERICAN HEROES - Tuscan Brands, the group that owns eateries such as Boston’s Tuscan Kitchen, is continuing a tradition of inviting military veterans to enjoy a family-style, multi-course meal – for free – on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.  Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Nov. 3, 1956, "The Wizard of Oz" debuts on TV and elevates an old film to an American classic. Continue reading…

Actors Bert Lahr (1895-1967), Jack Haley (1897-1979), Ray Bolger (1904-1987), Judy Garland (1922-1969), and Margaret Hamilton (1902-1985) are all in costume in this publicity still from the film, "The Wizard of Oz," 1939. The film, adapted from the novel by L. Frank Baum (1856-1919), was directed by Victor Fleming (1889-1949).

Actors Bert Lahr (1895-1967), Jack Haley (1897-1979), Ray Bolger (1904-1987), Judy Garland (1922-1969), and Margaret Hamilton (1902-1985) are all in costume in this publicity still from the film, "The Wizard of Oz," 1939. The film, adapted from the novel by L. Frank Baum (1856-1919), was directed by Victor Fleming (1889-1949). (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

CLEAN HAIR, DON'T CARE - Fox News Digital spoke with dermatology experts about a burning beauty question: How often should you wash your hair? Continue reading…

COZY FOR A CAUSE - With every purchase made by shoppers, BOBS from Skechers has raised over $9 million to help more than 1.7 million shelter pets to date. Continue reading…

GOURDS AREN'T GARBAGE - There’s plenty that can be done to recycle Halloween pumpkins and jack-o'-lanterns if the idea of throwing them away doesn’t seem appealing. Read what seven people are doing to keep their gourds out of the garbage this year. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - Next time you’re looking to please a crowd of football fanatics, whip up these four to-die-for big-batch breakfast recipes that are perfect for tailgating. Try the recipes…

Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines' cinnamon squares, plus Eggs Benedict mac and cheese prepared by Magnolia Network chef and host of "Recipe Lost and Found" Casey Corn.

Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines' cinnamon squares, plus Eggs Benedict mac and cheese prepared by Magnolia Network chef and host of "Recipe Lost and Found" Casey Corn. (Magnolia Network/ Casey Corn)

