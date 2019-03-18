Woman criticized for sending out wedding RSVPs before boyfriend has even proposed

Would you start planning your wedding before your partner had popped the question?

Well, one bride-to-be has been criticized online for sending out "RSVPs" for her big day, despite not actually being engaged.

The bride's friend - who shared the story anonymously - explained, "I love my friend dearly, and her boyfriend of a few years is really an awesome guy. Love hanging out with them!

"Sometime after New Year's Day, she did a Facebook game that told her she's getting married this year (those fake fortune games).

"I told her that I could see a wedding for them happening sometime though.

"She messaged me on Instagram today to RSVP for a 'special event' on Zola, which is when I realized she's really been planning her wedding!"

In shared text message grabs, the friend - who at this stage, assumes her pal has been proposed to - is excited for her BFF, but revealed she was "confused" when the bride-to-be explains the proposal hasn't actually happened yet.

"I'm really excited for her to get ready for this time in her life but I guess I'm confused as to what's happening here lol," she said.

The post has divided fellow brides on Facebook, with many admitting they were also "confused".

One commented, "Does this poor man know he is getting married?

"Like I could see this being one of those 'surprise baby we are getting married today situations'."

While another said: "Why do people plan their wedding BEFORE BEING PROPOSED TO?!"

While many were horrified, others thought it actually made sense, with some revealing they had done the same.

One explained: "We started planning our wedding about six months before we got engaged, not everyone takes a linear path."

Another pointed out: "There are two basic possible scenarios here and one of them isn't shameworthy at all.

"Scenario 1: Groom has no idea she's planning a wedding, or knows she wants one but it hasn't been decided yet/he's uncertain/unwilling; aka it's mostly her.

"... Scenario 2: They have discussed their plans like adults and are planning, but he wants to surprise her with a formal proposal.

"Completely normal and not shameworthy."

One social media user took the opinion that the only "weird part" was sending out the RSVPs.

"Planning a wedding before an engagement isn't a big deal, if both people are on board," she said.

"But already asking guests to RSVP to an 'event' is the weird part here!"

This story originally appeared on The Sun.