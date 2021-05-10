Woman says she caught boyfriend cheating when he accidentally sent video instead of photo

Technology is not a cheater’s best friend.

A woman recently shared a story to her social media followers saying that she had caught her boyfriend cheating. According to her, an unfortunately timed photo he sent her revealed that he was spending time in a hotel room with another woman.

Serena Kerrigan posted the revealing photo to her TikTok account, where she wrote "When the guy you’re dating says he misses you but then you click the live photo." Apparently, the unnamed man sent a live photo, which is essentially a short video instead of just a still image.

GROOM DISLIKES BRIDE'S DRESS AND ASKS REDDIT IF HE'S WRONG FOR TELLING HER: 'LITTLE DISAPPOINTED'

While the initial photo appears to show an empty hotel bed with a stuffed lamb propped up near the pillows, the footage reveals another woman jumping onto the bed from out of frame.

Since the video was originally posted, it has been viewed over 6.5 million times.

In the comments, some users questioned whether or not the story was true, with one user writing, "This is TikTok, it’s 95% fake."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Other users, however, responded by claiming that similar situations had happened to them.

"The guy I was talking to went on a trip," wrote one user, "and I asked for a picture. When I clicked the live, someone in the car said ‘are you done?’"

Another seemingly jilted lover wrote, "A guy I dated did the same and a bumble notification popped up on the live."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some users added their own advice, with one user writing, "This is why I always hold down the photos they send."

"I wish women would stop exposing these tricks because now men will know," added another.