'Wokefish' dating trend sees people pretending to be progressive on apps

Online opportunists are redefining the “politics of love” by weaponizing being “woke” to lure unsuspecting men and women into the sack.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Yes, people are using progressivism as a virtual pickup line.

The latest in a long line of dirty dating tactics to emerge is “wokefishing,” a term coined by writer Serena Smith. “People masquerade as holding progressive political views to ensnare potential partners,” Smith told Vice. Wokefishermen can be thought of like catfishers — those who use fake online personas to defraud victims — but only for sex instead of money.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to Smith, “A wokefish may at first present themselves as a protest-attending, sex-positive, anti-racist, intersectional feminist who drinks ethically sourced oat milk and has read the back catalogue of Audre Lorde, twice.” However, in actuality, these practitioners of false identity politics couldn’t care less.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With their fauxgressive covers officially blown, Twitter is blowing up with stories about the disturbing new dating trend.

Read the complete article on The New York Post.