Mom makes 'Winter Wonderland' out of medical supplies that saved her daughter's life

There’s more than one way to use medical supplies.

After a young girl was revived after she stopped breathing for 16 minutes, her mother found a way to celebrate her new lease on life. Using the boxes of the medical supplies that saved her life, she created an elaborate winter wonderland for her daughter.

Helen Sadler created the display out of empty boxes of antihypertensive medication, medicines prednisone, dalteparin, syringes and feeding bags, SWNS reports. She then spent up to five hours a night, four nights a week making the display, which stands at 5 feet tall.

Four months ago, her 6-year-old daughter Erin went into cardiac arrest.

“She was out cold -- she had no pulse,” Sadler told SWNS, “and she'd stopped breathing. I was hoping for a miracle, some way of bringing Erin back to life. But at 16 minutes they got a pulse.”

As her daughter recovered, Sadler needed something to take her mind off the stress.

"I started making the 'Winter Wonderland' and because I don't sleep anymore, I would build it at night,” she continued. "I found that it was like therapy, it really took my mind off of everything for a moment, and I could focus just on creating a magical scene for her.”

For supplies, she didn’t have to look far.

"Everything is made on the cheap, so I reuse the old packages of medicine and syringes and put them to a much nicer use,” she explained. “They're all covered in papier-mache and paint so that Erin had no idea.”

The display sits in the conservatory at the family’s home, where young Erin can fully appreciate it.

"She can't actually enter the conservatory because I don't want anything to happen to her, like if she fell over or something,” her mom said. "But she sits by the window and just looks at it, she's captivated. Erin loves her 'Winter Wonderland,' for sure.”