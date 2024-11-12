10 winter golf essentials to help you stay warm and perform for all 18 holes

Whether you’re planning to get bundled up for a long day on the links or just take a few swings at the driving range, partaking in golf during the winter takes some preparation. Cold temperatures, shorter days and frost-covered greens can make play more challenging, but with the right gear, you can keep your game sharp and enjoy the course even in chilly conditions.

From winter jackets to golf balls that’ll go the distance, here’s a list of winter golf essentials that can help keep you warm, improve your performance and ensure an enjoyable round.

Cold-weather golf demands strategic layering . Aim for a moisture-wicking base layer from Footjoy at the PGA Tour Superstore made from breathable 4-way stretch fabric to keep you dry. You can add an insulating fleece mid-layer like this one at Amazon for warmth and top with a waterproof outer shell from Dick’s Sporting Goods that resists wind and rain but still gives you range of motion. Layering lets you adjust to changing weather without restricting your movement.

Standard golf gloves can leave your hands feeling cold and stiff in winter, so consider these StaSof winter golf gloves designed for extra warmth and grip. They’re super soft leather and sold as a pair, allowing you to keep both hands warm while maintaining a comfortable grasp on the cold metal clubs. Callaway also makes a thermal insulated pair of gloves for around $30 at Amazon.

Wearing a warm thermal beanie that covers your head and ears under a cap can help you stay comfortable and focused. This Tough Headwear skull cap keeps heat from escaping and wicks away any moisture from sweat. Just top it with this Nike Golf swoosh legacy cap and you’re good to go!

Colder air affects ball flight, so standard golf balls can feel too hard in freezing conditions and lose distance. Low-compression balls by Callaway at Amazon are designed to provide a better feel and distance in low temperatures to help you up your game. Brightly colored balls are also a good choice because they improve visibility in frost and snow, so also consider picking up these yellow golf balls from TaylorMade.

Staying dry is essential in the winter months, so opt for these FootJoy waterproof golf shoes that grip wet or icy ground well. Pair them with thermal, moisture-wicking socks from Nike at Dick’s Sporting Goods to keep your feet warm and dry. Or, consider investing in these FootJoy winter golf boots , which offer extra insulation and traction and can be a game-changer if you frequently play in colder climates.

Keeping your hands warm between swings can help you maintain a good grip and prevent stiffness. These nifty disposable HotHands hand warmers can fit into your pockets or mittens, keeping your digits warm so you can focus on your swing. If you’d rather be more environmentally friendly, try this rechargeable hand warmer set at Amazon that offers 20 hours of heating time with each charge.

If you use a golf cart, a cart cover is a valuable addition if you use a golf cart. This cart cover from Dick’s Sporting Goods creates a sheltered, insulated space that protects you from wind, rain and snow. It also folds up neatly into its own carrying case for easy portability. For even more comfort, try a golf cart heater from Mr. Buddy, to provide additional warmth between shots.

Standard wooden or plastic tees break easily in cold weather, especially if the ground is hard or frosty. These Champkey winter-friendly tees are made from rubber and hold up better in freezing conditions, making them ideal for winter play. Who says patriotism is only on display for the 4th of July? Try these flag-printed tees for a fun twist.

Winter courses can be wet, so a waterproof golf bag cover is essential. The rain hood fits most standard golf bags and folds down for easy access to your clubs. The adjustable velcro straps and zippered side panels provide optimal protection and easy access to storage areas. If that’s out of your budget, we found a similar waterproof cover at Amazon for a fraction of the price.

