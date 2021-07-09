Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Books
Published

Winning words from the last 5 National Spelling Bees and their unexpected meanings

A look back at words like 'Murraya' which defined the National Spelling Bee and its champions

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The world opening up again in the post-pandemic spells out "g-o-o-d n-e-w-s" for the return of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. 

The annual spelling extravaganza was canceled last year due to COVID-19 – marking the first time the competition was called off since 1943 to 1945 because of World War II.

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after spelling a word correctly during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after spelling a word correctly during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP Photo/John Raoux)

This year’s history-making return saw 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde as the first African American winner in the competition's 96-year history when she spelled out the arguably complex word, "Murraya." 

NATIONAL SPELLING BEE: ZAILA AVANT-GARDE IS FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN WINNER 

Here’s a look back at winning words, their definitions and the champions who spelled them.

2015: 

Words: Scherenschnitte, meaning "scissor cuts" or the art of paper cutting design. 

Nunatak means the summit of a mountain that jets out from a glacier. 

CORONAVIRUS FORCES CANCELLATION OF SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE FOR FIRST TIME IN DECADES

Winners: 2015’s Spelling Bee champions were Vanya Shivashankar, who spelled "Scherenschnitte" correctly, and Gokul Venkatachalam, who spelled "Nunatak." 

2016: 

Words: Feldenkrais, from the "Feldenkrais Method," is a type of exercise therapy said to connect between the brain and body to improve movement and mental state. 

Gesellschaft is a hypothetical society based on impersonal ties

Winners: Jairam Hathwar, who spelled Feldenkrais correctly and Nihar Saireddy Janga, who got Gesellschaft right. 

2017:

Words: Marocain, a heavy fabric made of silk, wool or both

Winner: Ananya Vinay

2018: 

Words: Koinonia means "Christian communion." 

Winner: Karthik Nemmani

2019: 

Word: Auslaut, the last sound of a word or syllable 

Winner: Rishik Gandhasri

Word: Erysipelas, a common bacterial infection

Winner: Erin Howard 

Word: Bougainvillea, thorny vines, bushes and trees

Winner: Saketh Sundar

Word: Aiguillette, a cord with metal tips 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winner: Shruthika Padhy

Word: Pendeloque, a diamond or other gem used as a pendant

Winner: Sohum Sukhatankar

Word: Palama, webbing on the feet of aquatic birds 

Winner: Abhijay Kodali

Word: Cernous, when a flower or bud droops downward 

Winner: Christopher Serrao

Word: Odylic, name given for hypothetical vital energy or life force in the mid-19th century 

Winner: Rohan Raja

2020: 

For the first time since World War II, the National Spelling Bee was canceled because of the pandemic. 

2021: 

Word: Murraya, a genus of flowering plants in the citrus family. 

Winner: Zaila Avant-garde 