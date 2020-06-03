What is TikTok's 'Check Your Privilege' challenge?

Activists are calling for awareness and change following the death of George Floyd and protests across the country. Now, a new challenge trending on TikTok urges users to examine the privileges they might have, or the prejudices they may face, because of their race.

Two weeks ago, a TikTokker named Kenya reimagined the platform's popular "put a finger down" game to highlight discriminations she’s unjustly experienced as a black person and dared others to compare their own interactions.

"I know discrimination happens for many reasons, which is why I labeled it 'check your privilege' instead of 'white privilege,'" the Virginia woman told BuzzFeed News.

Since going viral, Kenya said that people have found her "Check Your Privilege" challenge relatable, not only because of race but because of religion or socioeconomic status as well.

"Whatever they took away from it, I hope people will use the privilege they have to help others,” she explained. “I can only hope that we create a better existence for our grandchildren. I want to do my part to be a part of that change.”

In the May 22 video, which has since gone viral with over 57,000 views, Kenya held up 10 fingers and put them down each time she agreed with a statement about being treated unjustly or insulted because of her race -- such as being called a racial slur, being followed in a store unnecessarily, being accused of not being able to afford something expensive, being stopped or detained by law enforcement “for no valid reason,” and being denied service because of her race, among other examples.

“How many willing to do this? All races. Privilege isn’t all about money,” the TikTokker captioned the original clip, igniting the trend.

Commenters have since described her pitch as “powerful” while comparing their own experiences.

“I only had to put three fingers down and it is sad that anyone should even have to put down one,” one user said.

“I had only one finger left,” another shared.

“This is very eye-opening to me. Thank you for raising awareness. You are heard,” someone else said..

“Black Lives Matter,” another echoed.

In the days and weeks since, the “Check Your Privilege” challenge has inspired people to make videos of their own, using a voiceover of Kenya’s criteria to reveal how they have – or have not – experienced racism in their own daily lives.

Joined by their young son, entertainers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss recently took on the challenge, comparing their vastly different experiences in a TikTok video that has since been viewed 2.5 million times.