What is ‘cozy cardio'? A look into a new fitness craze circulating on social media

"Cozy cardio" combines relaxation with physical fitness.

The fad has created a lot of buzz on social media, with Hope Zuckerbrow earning credit for the idea after she began posting in late 2022.

The idea of "cozy cardio" is to get your steps in while in comfy attire and a relaxing environment.

"I get so many messages from men and women – so many people – saying something along the lines of, ‘Thank you so much for kind of flipping my mindset on what I thought exercise is supposed to be,’" Zuckerbrow said, per the Associated Press.

"This feels so doable."

Those hopping on the trend use a walking pad as a stationary exercise mechanism.

In addition to feeling cozy in your outfit with a warm tea in hand, the ambiance can further be set with relaxing candles and your favorite TV show or movie being played.

In Zuckerbrow's videos, she focuses a lot on these steps included in setting up her treadmill walk rather than the actual workout itself.

"Eighty percent to 90% of the video itself is me romanticizing the exercise that I’m about to do," she said, per the source. "I am setting up my favorite beverage, and I’m lighting those candles and my Scentsy, and I’m getting my TV show."

For a person who is an avid exerciser, those who trade the gym for this more relaxing routine will probably see a decrease in health benefits, but it can prove beneficial for those who spend a lot of time on the couch, said Alex Montoye, assistant professor of clinical exercise physiology at Alma College in Michigan, per the Associated Press.

With the increase of remote workers since the pandemic, walking pads and standing desks have become common office accessories.

A walking pad combined with a standing desk provides a way for remote workers to simultaneously walk and work.

Cozy cardio is far from the first fitness craze to span social media.

Another similar phenomenon has been dubbed the "hot girl walk."

Mia Lind first posted about this trend in January 2021 when she revealed the walks she takes. On these purposeful walks, people are supposed to spend time thinking about three things: your goals and how to achieve them, what you're grateful for, and how "hot" you are. This can be done while listening to a motivational podcast or playlist.

