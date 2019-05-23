Company launches waterproof 'shoe condoms' to protect footwear
Sneaker-heads just got a new layer for protection.
It’s now possible to wrap your beloved footwear in a slightly nutty safety net: Shoe Condoms.
Firebox, a UK e-tailer that sells “unusual gifts for people with imagination,” is offering them up in sizes medium and large for an affordable $10.99.
They are waterproof, machine washable, dishwasher safe and even come with a resealable pouch to boot.
Therefore, you can get down n’ dirty in the mud during music festival season — or just run around grimy NYC again and again — while keeping your white kicks fresh and clean.
Almost convinced? The product description drives the point home: “You may be keeping your c--- safe, but what about your creps?”
It goes on, “there’s antibiotics for super-gonorrhea but there’s no remedy for getting mud caked into every nook and cranny of your Fila Disruptors. Or worse — try getting those precious Air Max 97s even half as vibrant as they were when fresh outta the box. Impossible.”