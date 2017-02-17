WATCH: Dita Von Teese Talks Style & Beauty

You may know Dita Von Teese as a burlesque performer, but that's not all she has up her sleeve.

When Von Teese stopped by the FOX News Magazine studios looking like she had stepped off a movie set, we needed to know how she looks so glam — all the time.

For Von Teese, personal style is a matter of knowing what you like, and knowing what works for you.

"What I've discovered about myself is that I'm not really meant to sew, or design — but what I am good at is styling, and creating glamour, and I do it all myself," she told us during the shoot.

These days, Von Teese has her own line of clothing and lingerie, but it's not just the clothes that make the woman.

When it comes to wearing those high heels, corsets, and vintage dresses Dita says, "There's a certain discipline involved. You can't just jump into a cheeseburger with red lipstick on."

Check out the video above to hear more.