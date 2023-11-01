WATCH: Canadian sky lights up after truck collides with semi-truck carrying fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semi-truck and a pickup truck created impromptu, hour-long fireworks display that dazzled drivers for nearly an hour.

"It was almost like the Fourth of July," Sergeant Mike Sargent, with Hope Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), told CityNews.

According to RCMP, at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 26, a semi-trailer rear-ended a parked pickup truck towing a trailer of fireworks near Hope, British Columbia.

Footage following the collision, captured by Ryan Kuhn, showed a dazzling display of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Monica De Roo, who was driving on Highway 1 with her husband, told local outlet CTV News that the explosion was aggressive, loud and "definitely scary."

"Just as we approached it, boom, all of it started going off again. And we just had to slam on the gas and try and book it through. It was just wild to see," De Roo told CTV News.

"It was loud, aggressive, kind of coming out of nowhere, so it was all around us," she added. "It was definitely scary."

De Roo said that while it was scary, it was the best fireworks show she had ever witnessed.

"I’ve never seen anything like it before," said Shaw. "It was the best fireworks show I’ve ever seen."

Kendra Bergen says that witnessing the fireworks display was a "roller coaster of emotions."

"It was that roller coaster of emotions of the excitement of a fireworks show bigger than any I’ve ever seen in my life to, this is the wrong place, wrong time, it shouldn’t be happening here, and then concern for, obviously, the driver of the vehicle and anyone else involved once we realized this was probably impacting some people," Bergen told CityNews.

The Trans-Canada Highway, a crucial road connecting the country’s east and west, was forced to close for about an hour until the fireworks stopped, authorities said.

Both drivers involved in the crash managed to exit their vehicles unscathed. One of the drivers was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities did not say where the fireworks were being transported to, and whether they were for private use or to be sold.