Waste Management crew surprises 6-year-old fan with toys during weekly stop

One person’s trash truly is another’s treasure.

A couple of Waste Management employees in West Virginia surprised a young fan in Cross Lanes with a bunch of fun freebies after becoming friends with him on their route.

BOY WHO LOVES TRASH GETS SPECIAL VISIT, GIFTS FROM LOCAL GARBAGE CREW

Six-year-old Noah Cooper waits patiently for Mark Stephens and Jacob Yoder to pull up in the Waste Management truck every Thursday, running outside to say hi whenever he sees it pass through, WCHS reports.

Noah’s mother, Tracey, says he even sets alarms and turns the TV down so he can hear the truck coming.

Stephens and Yoder seem equally excited, too, stopping the truck and hopping out to greet Noah whenever he’s outside.

"It's great. We get a few kids come up, but he's probably the most excitable," one of the men said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Just last week, Noah surprised his buddies with chocolate chip cookies and Wendy’s gift cards. And this past Thursday, Stephens and Yoder returned the favor by dropping off a bunch of sweet surprises, including a toy truck, a coloring book, sunglasses, a hat and a whole bunch of other fun gifts.

They also gave Noah a folding chair, so he can have a place to sit while he waits for Stephens and Yoder next week.

"It warms my heart,” Tracey previously told WCHS, adding that her son, who has autism, is only “more loving” for it.

“He hugs the garbage men, the grocery clerks — a very loving child,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Noah isn’t the only young fan of the Waste Management crew: A mom in Michigan recently celebrated her son’s 4th birthday by arranging a surprise visit from the Waste Management team in Battle Creek.