Washington pastor, once gravely ill, shares how the 'Power of the Second Thought’ transformed his life

"What should I eat for lunch?"

"What time is my doctor’s appointment?"

"It’s so warm outside today."

Humans have thousands of fleeting thoughts throughout the course of a given day — some mundane and some that go far deeper.

But Pastor Jesse Bradley of Washington shared with Fox News Digital the power of what he calls the "second thought" — and how a shift in perspective not only changed his life but his relationship with God.

Bradley was playing professional soccer overseas after graduating from Dartmouth College when he encountered a serious medical issue that caused his career to shift.

"While I was playing in Africa and Zimbabwe, I took a prescribed medication that built up toxic levels in my system," he recently to;d Fox News Digital in an interview.

The medication that was supposed to help his health ended up causing him to have an accelerated heartbeat, murmur and consistent pain in his chest.

"My heart could no longer regulate itself, and it was incredibly scary to endure those episodes," he recalled.

Along with the illness, Bradley said his mind shifted to a darker side.

He said he was dealing with panic attacks and waves of depression.

"It felt like it would come like a storm and bombard with negative thoughts — so I had to learn some new ways to cope," he said.

Bradley said shifting his outlook on life was important during this time. He said it ultimately led to a healing relationship with God.

As someone with a performance-based identity who was now unable to perform, Bradley said re-framing his thoughts to believe that he was loved and secure with God was absolutely key for him.

"I believe God does his greatest work in the darkest moments and in the worst situations in life," he said.

The now-father of four said reshifting his mind away from initial thoughts of failure and doubt were critical to his recovery.

Now, years later, Bradley runs Grace Community Church outside of Seattle, Washington.

There, he continues to preach the power of God to the community.

His second book, "The Power of the Second Thought," dives into the power of understanding that the first thoughts we have are not always the best — and that it's wise to take some time and get to the "second thoughts," which can yield greater understanding.

"Intentionally replace [those first thoughts] with the second thought," he said.

Bradley said he now knows God is with him and is going to help walk him through life, as God did earlier when Bradley said his body was healed.

The pastor said he hopes readers of the new book use it as a roadmap for their everyday lives — and look for ways to develop a 24/7 relationship with God no matter who they are or what stage of live they may be in currently.

"You can’t compartmentalize that into one day, one hour, one place — hope is available wherever you are," he said.

"God wants to renew our minds and protect us," he said.

"The Power of the Second Thought" is available on Oct. 23.