Want to live on remote Irish island without electricity or hot showers? Get in line

Have you ever wanted to live off the grid on a picturesque island full of Irish heritage? Would you like to be one of the only people living on the island? Are you okay with foregoing electricity and hot showers and wifi?

The Great Blasket Island's ad is for two people to manage the island's three tourist cottages and one coffee shop from April through October. It received hundreds of responses from all over the world, The Independent reported.

The four-mile-long island off Ireland's southwest coast is accessible only by boat and was mostly abandoned in 1953 due to the dwindling population and harsh winters. It is now largely state-owned, according to The Independent and The Guardian.

5 OF THE WORLD'S 'MOST CURSED' PLACES, EXPLAINED

"It's intense and tough but it's a very unique position," Alice Hayes, who posted the ad, told Ireland’s RTE. "It's back to basics - fires, candles, stoves, wildlife and nature."

Hayes said there is "a little wind turbine that generates enough electricity to charge one device, so you are not completely cut off.” That's right, one device for an entire island.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple who managed the island last year, Lesley Kehoe and Gordon Bond, generated buzz for Great Blasket by documenting their experience on social media, RTE reported.