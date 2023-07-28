Visiting Alabama? Attractions and activities to experience while traveling through the Heart of Dixie

Alabama is home to historic sites, beautiful nature-filled hikes, museums — and, of course, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

If you're visiting Alabama, you won't fall short of activities or local food favorites.

If you've never visited the Heart of Dixie, there are diverse opportunities for entertainment and you may not get to each one of them in just a single short trip.

Here is a roundup of popular tourist attractions worth checking out on your trip down south.

1. Visit one of Alabama's many historic sites

Alabama is filled with history. USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is one popular stop for tourists and is located in Mobile, Alabama.

Fort Gaines was the setting of the Battle of Mobile Bay. This spot is located in Dauphin Island, Alabama, and is a popular stop for tourists.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute will take you about an hour to walk through its entirety to learn more about the Civil Rights Movement.

The Rosa Parks Library and Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is worth the visit. It is the site where Parks was arrested on Dec. 1, 1955, and includes artifacts and exhibits.

2. Alabama museums

There is no shortage of interesting museums in Alabama.

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum is located in Leeds, Alabama. George Barber, a successful race car driver and collector, started the museum in 1995.

There are over 900 motorcycles on display here, according the museum's website with a total collection of over 1,600. You can choose to walk around on your own or get a guided tour.

Give the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, a try if you're a space fanatic. There are artifacts to check out and numerous activities to participate in during your visit. You can experience a G-Force accelerator, multi-axis trainer, flight space simulator and VR technology. Some of the experiences cost extra, while others are included in the price of admission.

For a less specific museum experience, try the McWane Science Center in Birmingham. This spot is great for kids, especially with the Itty Bitty Magic City section of the museum.

It is filled with other exhibits for all ages, including dinosaur and water exhibits. While you're here, catch a show at the Imax Dome Theater for the ultimate immersive movie experience.

3. Connect with nature

A walk through Huntsville Botanical Garden will help you feel like you're one with nature. The 118 acres of greenery make for beautiful sites, and it is open year around.

For a little extra thrill, go to Alligator Alley in Summerdale, Alabama.

This attraction, opened in 2004 by Wes Moore, is filled with alligators that were rescued from places that were dangerous for them. You can take a self-guided tour through the grounds and hold alligators with the help of staff members.

Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Alabama, is another popular attraction that is a comfortable 60 degrees throughout the year.

There are cave tours throughout the day with other events, like gemstone mining, available to guests.

4. Hang out at The Wharf in Orange Beach

The Wharf is located in Orange Beach along the Gulf.

Here you can find shopping, live music, an arcade, a Ferris wheel, a movie theater, an express train and a laser light show.

You can also find an escape room and axe throwing for more adult activities. Feel free to bring your pet to enjoy outdoor activities, too.

Check the schedule ahead of time for any musical performances and concerts that may be scheduled during your time in Orange Beach.

5. Watch an Alabama football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium

If you're a sports fan, and you're visiting Alabama during football season, consider checking out the Crimson Tide football team of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

You can reserve a tailgate quad for a cost or find a spot located on the west side of the Quad for free. Local Alabama restaurants host food trucks and the university includes inflatables on tailgate premises for the public's enjoyment.

Bring an assortment of Alabama football themed foods including red velvet cake bites, white chocolate dipped strawberries, red bell peppers with Ranch dipping sauce, bacon-wrapped scallops, ribs, chicken wings and more.