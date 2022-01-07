Viral video reveals its illegal in Ohio to parade a duck down a certain street

Be careful where you walk your ducks.

A popular trend on TikTok has emerged where users will look up a series of unusual laws for various states in the US. A recent video participating in this trend went viral after it revealed a series of laws in various towns in Ohio.

A TikTok user named Mari, posting under the name Respect_Myfluff, shared the video in late December. Since then, it has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

In the video, Mari reads off a series of strange Ohio laws and reacts to them. One of the laws, for example, reveals that it’s illegal to parade a duck down Ohio Avenue in the Village of McDonald.

Another law reveals that in Columbus, it is illegal for stores to sell Corn Flakes on Sunday.

One law, in particular, stood out to commenters. Mari states that anyone that owns a pet tiger must notify the authorities within an hour if it gets loose.

According to commenters, this law is likely a response to an incident that occurred in 2011 in Zanesville. A man who owned several exotic pets, including tigers and bears, let the animals loose before committing suicide. This resulted in authorities ordering a shoot-to-kill hunt.

Other laws mentioned in the video state that it’s illegal to get a fish drunk or to kill a fly within 160 feet of a church without a license.

Mari has posted videos revealing the strange laws in other states. According to her TikTok profile, she has done episodes on 41 states so far, although the Ohio episode has the highest view count.