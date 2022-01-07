Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published
Last Update 56 mins ago

Viral video reveals its illegal in Ohio to parade a duck down a certain street

A viral TikTok video reveals strange laws from the state of Ohio that prohibit random activities like killing flies and parading ducks

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Be careful where you walk your ducks.

A popular trend on TikTok has emerged where users will look up a series of unusual laws for various states in the US. A recent video participating in this trend went viral after it revealed a series of laws in various towns in Ohio.

A TikTok user named Mari, posting under the name Respect_Myfluff, shared the video in late December. Since then, it has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

Don't even think about parading this duck down Ohio Avenue in McDonald.

Don't even think about parading this duck down Ohio Avenue in McDonald. (iStock)

In the video, Mari reads off a series of strange Ohio laws and reacts to them. One of the laws, for example, reveals that it’s illegal to parade a duck down Ohio Avenue in the Village of McDonald.

Another law reveals that in Columbus, it is illegal for stores to sell Corn Flakes on Sunday.

One law, in particular, stood out to commenters. Mari states that anyone that owns a pet tiger must notify the authorities within an hour if it gets loose.

Commenters from Ohio said that they haven't seen any of these enforced in recent times.

Commenters from Ohio said that they haven't seen any of these enforced in recent times. (iStock)

According to commenters, this law is likely a response to an incident that occurred in 2011 in Zanesville. A man who owned several exotic pets, including tigers and bears, let the animals loose before committing suicide. This resulted in authorities ordering a shoot-to-kill hunt.

Other laws mentioned in the video state that it’s illegal to get a fish drunk or to kill a fly within 160 feet of a church without a license.

Mari has posted videos revealing the strange laws in other states. According to her TikTok profile, she has done episodes on 41 states so far, although the Ohio episode has the highest view count.