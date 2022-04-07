'Vince Flynn Day' declared in Minnesota in honor of best-selling author and family man

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's a plot development that best-selling thriller writer Vince Flynn would have handled with gusto.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Vince Flynn — Minnesota born and bred — was top of mind for many Minnesotans as the day was declared Vince Flynn Day in his honor in his home state. April 6 was his birthday.

"He loved this place. He loved the people here. I know he was smiling down."

Flynn, who battled prostate cancer for three years, passed away in 2013 at age 47 in the prime of his career, leaving behind his wife, Lysa, and their three children, Dane, Ingrid and Ana.

He was the author of a number of highly successful political thrillers featuring fictional assassin Mitch Rapp, as well as other books and creative works.

"The state of Minnesota meant so much to Vince," his wife, Lysa Flynn, told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement about the April 6 honor. "He loved this place. He loved the people here. I know he was smiling down on Vince Flynn Day as he watched Minnesota love him right back."

On Wednesday, GOP State Rep. Jim Nash held a press conference at the state capital building in St. Paul to announce the proclamation and resolution. He was surrounded by members of the Flynn family.

Flynn would have been 56 this week.

His series of novels based around Mitch Rapp has been continued by writer Kyle Mills. Some years ago, Flynn's publisher, Atria Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, Inc., created the Mitch Rapp Ambassador Program in the writer's honor. That, ultimately, led to the creation of the day in his name in his home state.

"I never met anyone more reliable, solid and trustworthy than Vince," Rush Limbaugh said in 2015 about Vince Flynn.

Sen. Amy Kobuchar, D-Minn., sent a statement on April 6 about Flynn, which said, in part, "I want to take this opportunity to recognize Vince's family and all of his friends who are present as we honor his life, legacy and accomplishments."

"As many of them know, I have read every one of Vince's books, and yes, I was one of the those Mitch Rapp fans that would pre-order or show up at the bookstore on day one of a new book release."

Klobuchar also wrote, "But we all know his most important role in life was as a father and a husband. His family inspired his creativity and gave him the drive he needed in his life and work."

The late Rush Limbaugh was a big fan of Flynn's.

In October 2015, Limbaugh turned up as surprise guest for the national launch of Flynn's thriller "The Survivor" at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, as a number of local publications noted at the time.

The event in October 2015 was a fundraiser for Flynn’s alma mater.

"I never met anyone more reliable, solid and trustworthy than Vince," Limbaugh said during a conversation with WCCO-TV anchor Frank Vascellaro, a friend of Flynn’s who was master of ceremonies that day, as The Pioneer Press reported at the time.

Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, in his proclamation about Vince Flynn Day, noted — among other points — that Flynn was a writer, novelist and television consultant; that his novel "American Assassin" "went on to become a major motion picture in 2017; and that the State of Minnesota was recognizing Flynn for his work and his Minnesotan heritage.

A copy of the proclamation is shown below.

Vince Flynn was also a story consultant for the fifth season of the television series "24."

All 14 books that Flynn wrote before his death were New York Times best-sellers; 3 of them reached the top of the New York Times best-seller list, according to Atria Books.

Nearly 75 million Vince Flynn books have been sold worldwide.

"Enemy at the Gates," published in September 2021, was the 20th book featuring fictional counterterrorism operative Mitch Rapp. "Oath of Honor," the 21st in the series, is due out this September. It will be the 8th book that Kyle Mills has written for the series since he was tapped following Flynn’s death, an Atria Books representative told Fox News Digital.

