Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Style
Published

Latest Victoria's Secret swimsuit campaign applauded for body inclusivity

One fan says the move is 'better late than never'

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Victoria’s Secret models pen open letter calling for CEO to action against sexual abuseVideo

Victoria’s Secret models pen open letter calling for CEO to action against sexual abuse

Over 100 Victoria’s Secret models wrote an open letter calling for the CEO to take action against sexual abuse and misconduct

The Victoria’s Secret swimsuit catalog just got a little more relatable.

The lingerie brand released a campaign for its spring swimsuit collection showcasing more diverse body types — and fans love to see it.

Victoria's Secret released its swimsuit collection with an inclusive campaign. 

Victoria's Secret released its swimsuit collection with an inclusive campaign.  (AP)

The "Destination: Swim" campaign features curvy models including Paloma Elsesser, who recently covered Vogue, and Jill Kortleve, the first plus-size model to walk the Chanel runway.

Kortleve makes waves in a printed two-piece while as Elesser stuns on a beach with a rose gold-colored suit.

VICTORIA'S SECRET TO BE SOLD FOR $525 MILLION 

"Really happy to see you incorporating some curvy girls in your campaigns. Keep it up," one fan applauded on a photo of the shoot on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram account.

Another agreed: "Inclusive and gorgeous."  

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Others, meanwhile, said the move to include fuller-figured models in its coveted swimsuit campaign is a long time coming.

 "Better late than never I guess," one user commented on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Physical catalogs featuring Victoria's Secret's new swimwear collection isn't expected to mail until March.