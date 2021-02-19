Latest Victoria's Secret swimsuit campaign applauded for body inclusivity
One fan says the move is 'better late than never'
The Victoria’s Secret swimsuit catalog just got a little more relatable.
The lingerie brand released a campaign for its spring swimsuit collection showcasing more diverse body types — and fans love to see it.
The "Destination: Swim" campaign features curvy models including Paloma Elsesser, who recently covered Vogue, and Jill Kortleve, the first plus-size model to walk the Chanel runway.
Kortleve makes waves in a printed two-piece while as Elesser stuns on a beach with a rose gold-colored suit.
"Really happy to see you incorporating some curvy girls in your campaigns. Keep it up," one fan applauded on a photo of the shoot on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram account.
Another agreed: "Inclusive and gorgeous."
Others, meanwhile, said the move to include fuller-figured models in its coveted swimsuit campaign is a long time coming.
"Better late than never I guess," one user commented on Instagram.
Physical catalogs featuring Victoria's Secret's new swimwear collection isn't expected to mail until March.