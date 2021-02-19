Latest Victoria's Secret swimsuit campaign applauded for body inclusivity

The Victoria’s Secret swimsuit catalog just got a little more relatable.

The lingerie brand released a campaign for its spring swimsuit collection showcasing more diverse body types — and fans love to see it.

The "Destination: Swim" campaign features curvy models including Paloma Elsesser, who recently covered Vogue, and Jill Kortleve, the first plus-size model to walk the Chanel runway.

Kortleve makes waves in a printed two-piece while as Elesser stuns on a beach with a rose gold-colored suit.

"Really happy to see you incorporating some curvy girls in your campaigns. Keep it up," one fan applauded on a photo of the shoot on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram account.

Another agreed: "Inclusive and gorgeous."

Others, meanwhile, said the move to include fuller-figured models in its coveted swimsuit campaign is a long time coming.

"Better late than never I guess," one user commented on Instagram.

Physical catalogs featuring Victoria's Secret's new swimwear collection isn't expected to mail until March.