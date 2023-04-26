Expand / Collapse search
Utah mom shamed for showing too much cleavage at the gym: ‘Did that just happen?’

Kylen Suttner, 21, is a new mom currently working on a 75-day fitness challenge

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Kylen Suttner, 21, was working out at a gym in Ogden, Utah, when a woman stopped her — saying her sports bra was too revealing for the environment. See the moment caught on video!

A new mom was shamed for wearing a revealing top during a workout at her local gym. 

Kylen Suttner is a 21-year-old who gave birth to a son in December 2022. 

The content creator was at a gym in Ogden, Utah, when a woman approached her — and began questioning her gym attire. (SEE the confrontation in the video at the top of this article.)

Suttner, who was wearing a blue sports bra, caught the tense moments on camera, news service SWNS reported. 

Mom shaming

A new mom who was shamed at the gym for wearing a top showing off her cleavage said she refuses to let negativity stop her from working out. (SWNS)

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?"

"Maybe her boyfriend was staring at me or something, and it got her triggered, I don’t know."

Suttner responded with a questioning look, then asked the woman what she meant by her comment. 

"Your boobs are hanging out," the woman said. "We’re in a public place. Can you be respectful?"

Suttner brushed off the comment and continued her workout. 

Mom shaming

Suttner said she didn't think her outfit was revealing — noting that she normally wears even more revealing items to the gym. (SWNS)

There were other people in the gym wearing more revealing clothes than she was, the new mom told SWNS.

She was confused as to why she was singled out, she also said.

"Maybe her boyfriend was staring at me or something, and it got her triggered, I don’t know," she continued.

Although she felt it odd, Suttner didn’t beat herself up over the comment, she also said.

She was more upset that she didn’t stand up for herself more vigorously, she added.

Mom shaming

Suttner captured a woman on camera telling her "your boobs are hanging out" — and posted it online, where it's amassed many comments. (SWNS)

"I felt like I was way more modest than I usually am," she said of her attire. 

The incident hasn’t stopped her from going to the gym, Suttner also said.

"I would never let something like that stop me from going to the gym or wearing what I want," she told SWNS. 

Mom shaming

Suttner is a new mom to a son born in December 2022. She is currently on a fitness journey and documenting it via social media. She was recently shamed for her outfit choice at the gym, catching the moment on video.  (SWNS)

Suttner has nearly 100,000 Instagram followers on her fitness account at the time of this report. 

She's currently working on a 75-day fitness challenge to exercise daily, and added that she has always liked to work out, SWNS reported.

"I think everybody should be involved in some sort of active lifestyle — and eating healthy is just a given," she said. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 