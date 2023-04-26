Utah mom shamed for showing too much cleavage at the gym: ‘Did that just happen?’

A new mom was shamed for wearing a revealing top during a workout at her local gym.

Kylen Suttner is a 21-year-old who gave birth to a son in December 2022.

The content creator was at a gym in Ogden, Utah, when a woman approached her — and began questioning her gym attire. (SEE the confrontation in the video at the top of this article.)

Suttner, who was wearing a blue sports bra, caught the tense moments on camera, news service SWNS reported.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?"

Suttner responded with a questioning look, then asked the woman what she meant by her comment.

"Your boobs are hanging out," the woman said. "We’re in a public place. Can you be respectful?"

Suttner brushed off the comment and continued her workout.

There were other people in the gym wearing more revealing clothes than she was, the new mom told SWNS.

She was confused as to why she was singled out, she also said.

"Maybe her boyfriend was staring at me or something, and it got her triggered, I don’t know," she continued.

Although she felt it odd, Suttner didn’t beat herself up over the comment, she also said.

She was more upset that she didn’t stand up for herself more vigorously, she added.

"I felt like I was way more modest than I usually am," she said of her attire.

The incident hasn’t stopped her from going to the gym, Suttner also said.

"I would never let something like that stop me from going to the gym or wearing what I want," she told SWNS.

Suttner has nearly 100,000 Instagram followers on her fitness account at the time of this report.

She's currently working on a 75-day fitness challenge to exercise daily, and added that she has always liked to work out, SWNS reported.

"I think everybody should be involved in some sort of active lifestyle — and eating healthy is just a given," she said.