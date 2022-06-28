Unvaccinated baby approved for heart transplant after denial; bioethicist shares ‘puzzling situation’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee six-month-old August Stoll finally has been approved for a much-needed heart transplant after the child had to endure a bumpy road early in his young life.

Vanderbilt University Hospital originally denied the baby the procedure due to his vaccination status — even though the child's case was reportedly the "worst" defect that one cardiologist had ever seen, according to the family's GiveSendGo campaign.

The hospital mandated that Stoll needed to receive a series of vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccination, before he could be placed on the transplant list.

The baby’s parents refused to abide by the requirements based on their religious beliefs and their medical concerns related to Stoll’s immunocompromised status.

Bioethicist, theologian and "Losing Our Dignity" author Charlie Camosy said during an appearance on "Fox News @ Night" on Monday that he considered the case a "puzzling situation."

"Normally, doctors in the business are trying to protect children … but it looked like [the doctor in this case] might’ve been playing some kind of COVID politics with this," said Camosy — who has no personal connection to the case — during his appearance.

Though neither the hospital nor Stoll’s doctor responded to Fox News Channel's request for comment, Camosy said that in his opinion, the physician should lose his license if the mother’s account of what happened is valid.

"Think about the power imbalance here," he said. "Think about the desperation this family has felt."

"That’s a horrible thing."

It’s "not all that uncommon" for doctors to take advantage of their power by imposing their personal ideologies on patients, according to Camosy's research.

The bioethicist challenged the notion that the doctor’s concern for the baby's well-being extended to a recommendation for vaccination.

Camosy said the mother’s concern for her already at-risk child rings true as well.

"It’s really, really complicated and that’s what makes this case so difficult," he said.

A spokesperson for the Stoll family shared with Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the parents are "very happy" with the cardiology team’s care.

They are also thankful that baby August is now on the transplant list.