Universal Epic Universe pulls back the curtain on upcoming ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ land

A first look at How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk has been released.

This is one of five worlds that's part of Universal Epic Universe, scheduled to open in 2025.

Prior to this announcement, Universal had only released details about Celestial Park, which serves as an entry point to all the other worlds, while still hosting rides, attractions, dining experiences, shopping opportunities and a hotel of its own.

VISITING FLORIDA? EVERYTHING YOU CAN DO ON YOUR VACATION TO THE SUNSHINE STATE

With the newest information dropped by Universal Destinations & Experiences, fans now know what they can expect with a visit to the land based on Dreamworks’ "How to Train Your Dragon" films.

"Here, guests will see what it’s like to live amongst dragons as they explore a larger-than-life world that includes exciting attractions, beloved character meet-and-greets, dining, shopping — and even flying dragons — based on DreamWorks Animation’s multi-award winning and Academy Award-nominated trilogy, "How to Train Your Dragon," states a press release from Universal Destination & Experiences.

Upon entry to this park, guests will immediately feel like they have been transported to a land they have only seen on the screen.

This park was created based on the setting of these movies, with intricate details of the rocky world where Vikings and Dragons coexist.

The sparkling lagoon featuring two 40-foot tall Viking statues is a can’t miss. One of the new rides featured in this park, Fyre Drill, is in the lagoon. The boat ride is an interactive one, where guests will hop on board and attempt to shoot targets with water cannons.

This land will also be home to Hiccup’s Wing Gliders.

This ride is a family-friendly coaster that hits speeds of 45 mph and takes riders around Berk and through the lagoon.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Dragon’s Racer’s Rally is another ride that is part of this land, which will take guests 67 feet in the air. On this ride, "racers can practice maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls." Guests will be in control of how "wild" or "mild" their riding experience is, the press release notes.

For the little ones in your family, Viking Training Camp will provide endless fun. This spot is a play area located in the park.

Beyond its attractions, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk has many other offerings, including an exciting live show, "The Untrainable Dragon."

This show was inspired by the "Untrainable" show at Universal Beijing Resort. The live show will feature all your favorite characters, eye-catching sets and musical numbers.

There will also be plenty of meet-and-greet opportunities with characters from the films and numerous stops for dining and shopping.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mead Hall is the main dining spot with a variety of food options for guests. For a quick bite, guests can visit Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel food stand or Spit Fyre Grill, a quick service location.

Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop and Toothless Treasures are where you can go for all your souvenirs.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.