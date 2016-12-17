Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
December 18, 2016

UK Taco Bell Beef Contains Traces of Horse Meat

A closed Taco Bell store in Pottstown, Pa., is shown Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2006. Taco Bell ordered the removal of green onions from its 5,800 restaurants nationwide Wednesday after samples appeared to have a harsh strain of E. coli. The fast-food chain closed nine outlets in suburban Philadelphia after health officials reported an E. coli outbreak that sickened four people there.(AP Photo/George Widman)

London – Traces of horse meat were found in the ground beef sold by fast food restaurant Taco Bell in its three outlets in Britain, food safety officials said.

The British Food Standards Agency says horse DNA also was found in Birds Eye spaghetti Bolognese and in beef lasagna and spicy minced beef skewers from catering supplier Brakes.

Horse meat has recently been found in beef dishes across Europe, including in frozen supermarket dishes and restaurants, school and hospital meals.

Authorities say the fraudulent labeling poses no health risk, but the scandal has drawn attention to the complex supply chain for meat products.

The Food Standards Agency said Friday it had tested more than 5,400 products in Britain, and more than 99 percent were clear of horse.

Based on reporting by The Associated Press.

