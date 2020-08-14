Twin sisters who married twin brothers and live in the same home announce they are pregnant at the same time

Twin sisters who married twin brothers in a dual wedding and live together are both pregnant.

Brittany and Briana Salyers announced on Instagram this week that they’re both expecting. The sisters’ children won’t just be cousins, but will be “full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples,” they wrote in the announcement, which was accompanied by a “Bay Watch” themed photo with both couples in matching outfits.

“Can’t wait to meet them and for them to meet each other,” the sisters wrote.

The couples met in 2017 at the annual Twins Days festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, Fox News previously reported. Things went well and the brothers proposed to the sisters at Virginia’s Twin Lakes State Park the following Feb. 2.

They were married by twin ministers at the same festival in 2018 with the brides wearing identical dresses and veils and brother grooms Josh and Jeremy dressed in identical tuxedos.

TLC made a TV special out of the event, “Our Twinsane Wedding.”

“It’s really been a fairy tale come true. Marrying twins is something that’s very important to us,” Briana Salyers said at the time. “Even when we were little girls I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves.”

Since then, the couples have frequently shown off matching outfits on their shared Instagram page.

The overlapping pregnancies were no coincidence. Last May, the couples said on Australian TV that they intended to get pregnant at the same time.

“We have experienced most milestones of our lives together – birthdays, getting your driver’s license, graduations and our double wedding,” Brittany Salyers said. “This would be the next huge event, and we’d love to experience it together. And ideally, we will.”

Now that both couples have babies on the way, it remains to be seen whether either mom – or both – may have twins of their own.

