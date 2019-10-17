Meteorologist slams fat-shaming critic: 'I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight'

This forecast calls for more carbs and less fat-shaming.

A meteorologist responded to a harsh critic on her Twitter feed, after the viewer was apparently unhappy with the meteorologist’s “stomach bulge” being visible while she was reporting the weather.

Tracy Hinson, a reporter for KSDK News in St. Louis, shared an image of the nasty message she received from a viewer earlier this month.

“Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report?” the message begins. “Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dresses! Today was not the first time I have noticed this. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach.”

Undeterred, Hinson publicly responded to the viewer, identifying her as Mary.

“Dear Mary,” Hinson began, “Yes I do watch my airchecks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly. I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters.”

She concluded her post with the hashtag “NoMoreFatshaming.”

Since posting the response, Hinson's message has received more than 21,000 likes on the social media platform.

Hinson has also received a lot of support from Twitter.

One reply: “Dear Tracy, I don't know you, nor have I ever seen you on TV. But this tweet has spread beyond your market and I just want you to know that I hope you meant this deep inside and you change nothing. Thank you for this and props to you. I think you are beautiful. Be you.”

“Mary, it’s really easy to criticize from behind a screen, isn’t it?" another reply read. "Perhaps you should focus on Tracy’s accurate forecast and delightful demeanor. Tracy — you are gorgeous. You eat all of the mac and cheese you want.”