These are the top 10 travel destinations for spring break this year

Spring break is a time to celebrate the warm weather that’s on the way!

Whether you want a luxury beach vacation filled with relaxing days on the beach and exciting excursions or you’re looking for a tamer family vacation, our list provides popular destinations you won’t want to miss out on.

Spring break destinations for families

Spring break destinations for individuals

Washington, DC

For families who prefer to spend their spring break in museums, Washington DC has more than you can possibly visit in one vacation. From the Smithsonian to the National Air and Space Museum to the National Galley of Art, you have your pick of choices depending on what your family is most interested in.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

If you’re looking for an affordable beach vacation, Myrtle Beach offers a 60-mile string of beaches. In between is a boardwalk full of arcades, restaurants and the Family Kingdom amusement park.

For families that like a little adventure, Myrtle Beach is also home to the SkyWheel, one of the largest Ferris wheels in the country.

San Antonio, Texas

If you want to blend history with affordable lodging, San Antonio is the place to be. You can take the kids to visit the Alamo and explore the Natural Bridge Caves. Afterward, the San Antonio river walk awaits. With arched bridges, restaurants and plenty of shops, it’ll feel like you’re walking along the river in Amsterdam.

Bahamas

If you’re looking to get out of the country with your family, but not stray too far, the Bahamas is a short way off the coast of Florida. You have your pick of picturesque beaches and the kiddos will love the Pirates of Nassau Museum and the Aquaventure water park.

Miami Beach

Miami Beach was built for tourists looking for the perfect beach vacation. With three huge beach areas and plenty of other attractions, you and the family will have a long list of things to do while on vacation.

You can visit the Botanical Gardens or the shopping district. There’s also the famous Flamingo park, which offers a huge playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, a soccer field and exercise machines for the adults.

Cancun

At the southern tip of Mexico, Cancun offers a small slice of paradise. With about a dozen beaches with crystal clear water and plenty of world-class resorts, you can relax in style while you’re in Cancun.

You can swim with dolphins at the interactive aquarium or visit Chichén Itzá, the famous Mayan landmark. There are also multiple jungle tours, some even on ATVs!

Siesta Key

If you’re looking for an island getaway with friends, Siesta Key offers luxurious quartz-sand beaches that sparkle in the sun. Siesta Key has a free trolley you can take around the island, or you can opt for kayak tours or a private boating experience. With plenty of restaurants to choose from and a host of beaches available, you can relax in the sun for your entire spring break.

South Padre Island

For a more affordable spring break, South Padre Island in Texas can provide some of the most beautiful beaches in the United States. The island is truly a party spot for spring breakers looking to have a good time.

The adventure park offers zip lining and horseback rides on the beach. You can stay at luxury resorts for half the price, go on a fishing expedition or go on a dolphin watch.

Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen is a resort town on the coastline of Mexico. It’s well-known for its nightlife and white sand beaches. Popular activities include snorkeling, cave diving and swimming with dolphins at Riviera Maya Park. At night, you can head to different clubs to enjoy some Latin music.

Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is a popular spring break vacation destination for a reason — it’s home to dozens of nightclubs and bars and during the day you can book zip line tours, ATV tours or mountain bike tours. Or just spend the day at one of the many beaches. If you want the complete experience, book a room in one of the affordable resorts right on the beach.