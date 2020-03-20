Toilet paper site claims it calculates how long your supply will last

It’s one of the key questions as Americans wait out the coronavirus outbreak at home: How long will my stash of toilet paper last?

A new website called “How much toilet paper?” claims it can roll out an answer for you.

Simply set the top bar to how many rolls you currently have, then set the second bar to how many average bathroom visits you make per day – and the website’s calculator does the rest.

If you have a standard package of four rolls, for example, the website says that will last you 32 days if you make an average of two bathroom visits per day.

The website “has now been used by over 2,000,000 people and is helping to reduce toilet paper shortage round the world,” it claims.

The site, howmuchtoiletpaper.com, says it was created by Ben Sassoon, a London-based student and software developer, and Sam Harris, an artist, “after they had a discussion about how much toilet paper they used on a day to day basis and how that would change during the pandemic.”

The site also includes a plea that people refrain from buying up all the toilet paper they can find at their local grocery store, as many of those stores struggle to keep up with the demand from panicky customers.

“Not everyone is able to get to a store and stock up on toilet roll,” it says, adding, “Don’t be selfish.”