On this day in history, Jan. 14, 1954, Marilyn Monroe marries Joe DiMaggio

Iconic American actress Marilyn Monroe had three marriages in her lifetime — each full of issues and struggles.

Monroe married American police officer James Dougherty when she was just 16 years old, but the relationship lasted only four years, according to History.com.

Her second marriage was one of the most memorable for Monroe, due to the brevity of the relationship — and the fact that her groom was a New York Yankees baseball star.

MARILYN MONROE HISTORIAN SLAMS NETFLIX'S ‘BLONDE,' SAYS FILM IS ‘THE DEFINITION OF EXPLOITATION’

On this day in history, Jan. 14, 1954, Marilyn Monroe married Joe DiMaggio at San Francisco City Hall.

Monroe and DiMaggio met in 1952 after the popular center fielder arranged a date with Monroe, whose own star was rising at the time, according to History.com.

After the glamorous duo began dating, the press took a strong liking to them.

REMEMBERING MARILYN MONROE, ACTRESS, FASHION ICON AND SEX SYMBOL 60 YEARS AFTER HER DEATH

In January 1954, just two years after meeting for the first time, Monroe and DiMaggio wed in San Francisco.

The couple was overwhelmed with reporters outside City Hall, although there are claims Monroe told someone about the wedding, who ultimately leaked it to the press, according to History.com.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Japan — which is apparently where their marital issues might have begun.

HOW DID MARILYN MONROE DIE? THE DETAILS BEHIND THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF ONE OF HOLLYWOOD'S MOST FAMOUS FACES

Monroe was asked to perform in Korea for American soldiers stationed there and left her honeymoon in order to do so. That reportedly upset her new husband.

DiMaggio was always unhappy with the sexual public image of his wife, according to reports.

During their marriage, one of the most iconic photos in all of entertainment history was taken.

It was the photo of the actress standing on a city street in a white dress with her skirt blowing up in the air.

The scene was for a movie Monroe was filming called "The Seven-Year Itch."

In October 1954, just 274 days after saying "I do," Monroe and DiMaggio were divorced, according to History online.

Monroe accused DiMaggio of "mental cruelty."

Monroe was married once more, to playwright Arthur Miller, from 1956-1961.

Although their marriage ended on a sour note, DiMaggio continued to support Monroe for the rest of her years.

After she spent time in a psychiatric hospital more than six years later, DiMaggio helped to release Monroe from the facility — bringing her to the Yankees’ spring training camp for rest, according to History.com.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The pair never remarried, but DiMaggio helped to arrange Monroe’s funeral when she died of a drug overdose in 1962.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is widely believed that DiMaggio sent flowers to Monroe’s grave weekly for decades afterward.