These are the most annoying slang words Americans use, according to new survey

If you ever call your partner "bae" or complain that you’re "hangry" you’re officially using some of America’s most annoying slang, according to new research.

A new study examining the use and knowledge of modern slang by 2,000 Americans found the top 20 slang words that leave the average person irritated.

“GOAT” won the award for the most irksome slang term, with “bae,” “hangry,” “Gucci,” and “ghost” rounding out the top five. Other dishonorable mentions included “stussy,” “TFW,” “totes,” and “clap back.”

The new survey conducted by market researchers at OnePoll found people do think there is a cutoff age on using slang, and apparently Americans are too old to use slang at the age of 43, according to the data. In fact, one in four Americans think people over the age of 25 are already too old to use any form of slang at all.

And it can be hard to know the appropriate setting to drop a bit of slang into the conversation: Thirty-seven percent found slang use in the workplace completely unacceptable and 55 percent were totally against using “lol” in an email to a boss.

Nearly half of people surveyed thought it was not as bad to use “lol” when emailing a coworker.

The study revealed that knowledge gap when it comes to slang is widespread — over half of those polled didn’t know the term “ghosting” had a negative connotation, and 55 percent didn’t think being called “on fleek” was a compliment.

Even gossiping could turn into a tricky business, since 37 percent could not identify the definition of “spill the tea.”

The study also found that not knowing the full meaning or origin doesn’t necessarily stop usage. Forty-four percent of people worry about using slang incorrectly, but that doesn’t stop them from throwing out the trendiest lingo -- 46 percent admitted to using slang without fully knowing what it means.

It’s probably best to doublecheck, however, since one in two people think it’s a bad idea to say a slang word without really understanding its definition.

But some words were more well-understood than others, as many felt confident throwing around terms like “bae,” “li,” and “turnt,” all of which made it into a list of the ten slang words people knew the most. “Keeping it 100,” “thirsty,” “fam,” and “SMH” also made the cut.

And even though half of Americans aren't up on the latest lingo — seeing as 53 percent find slang annoying — there are definitely some words that drive people crazy more than others.

Top 20 most annoying slang terms:

GOAT Bae Hangry Gucci Ghost Fleek Stussy TFW Throw shade SMH Totes Clap back Turn up/turnt Peeped Thirsty Lit Spill the tea/sipping tea Fam Snack Trill

Most commonly used slang terms: