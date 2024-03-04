10 things you should pack when you visit these toddler-friendly theme parks during spring break

Traveling to a theme park with a toddler is a big decision that entails lots of planning to get it right. Start small and opt for a less expensive park to take the pressure off needing to create the perfect experience. Planning where to go and what to pack will help you make the most of your experience and keep your toddler happy.

Some theme parks are better suited for toddlers than others, with attractions targeting a younger audience. Picking a park with toddler-friendly rides and attractions means they can enjoy the day without limit.

Legoland

Legoland is one of the top theme parks that caters to young kids (and most adults are sure to enjoy it too). The park does a great job of catering to little riders, and there are no big scary rides that will make your toddler feel left out. There are shows, an assortment of playgrounds and a sandbox where your kid can search for pretend fossils. Plus, with three parks to choose from – Florida, California and New York – you can find a park closest to you.

Sesame Place

Little "Sesame Street" fans will appreciate a trip to Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA. Your toddler will love meeting all their favorite characters on the show at the park's meet-and-greets, family shows and special character dining events. There are also many rides for the entire family to enjoy together and a sizable water play area with several water slides, a wave pool and a splash pad.

Nickelodeon Universe

Nickelodeon Universe has two indoor amusement parks located at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, and American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, that will appeal to both the youngest and oldest children in your group. The park has meet-and-greets with some of your toddler's favorite characters from popular shows like "Paw Patrol" or "Dora the Explorer." All of the rides are also themed around these shows. The East Rutherford, New Jersey, location has more than 30 rides and attractions for all ages.

To find the perfect hotel to make your adventure all the more memorable, you can check out ShareItTravel's global hotel booking platform to find the best deals and book exclusive rates for nearby hotels.

There are a ton of considerations you'll have to make about what to pack, but here are 10 picks that will make your adventure easier.

Patagonia Baby Block the Sun Hat

The sun can be brutal, and protecting your toddler from sunburn is essential. This Patagonia Baby Block the Sun Hat is perfect for smaller children. It comes in fun color blocks with a wide brim for full protection.

I play. Baby Flap Sun Protection

The i play sun hat comes in larger sizes for the older toddler. An elastic back adjusts to your child's head and grows with them. You can customize the fit by adjusting the tie strap around the chin.

KANE KIDS MINI TRAVEL

Giving your little traveler some independence will make them feel like a big kid. A backpack can help toddlers feel more independent by allowing them to carry their belongings. This beautiful KANE KIDS MINI TRAVEL features all the craftsmanship of the adult-sized bags from State in a small package. It's the perfect size and can fit everything your toddler needs without being too big, bulky or heavy to carry.

Zoo Little Kid Backpack by Skip Hop

Your little one will love the character of this Skip Hop backpack, and you will appreciate how easy it is to keep an eye on them because of the bright colors.

Long Sleeve Rash Guard Swimsuit

Most amusement parks offer water attractions during the warmer months, so remember their swimsuits. This adorable rashguard suit from Hannah Andersson is made of sun-blocking swim fabric. The suit is designed with snaps at the bottom so you can easily access the baby for diaper changes.

Modern Moments By Gerber Toddler Boy Rashguard and Swim Trunks Set

He will look sharp in this Modern Moments By Gerber Toddler Boy Rashguard and Swim Trunks Set. The pull-up swim trunks are held in place with a comfort-stretch waistband, and the pullover top completes the look.

Summer Infant 3D Lite Stroller

While most theme parks have stroller rentals, you should consider bringing your compact stroller from home. This will also save you time as you won't need to wait in line to rent a stroller. This Summer Infant 3D Lite Stroller has a lightweight aluminum frame, a large seat area and a five-point safety harness. It also has an extra-large storage basket and multi-position recline.

Disney Mickey Mouse Teeny Ultra Compact Stroller

Alternatively, this Disney Mickey Mouse Teeny Ultra Compact Stroller was designed with specific dimensions to meet Disney theme park standards. The compact size of the Teeny lightweight stroller makes it easy to maneuver through a crowd or narrow aisles.

Munchkin stroller fan

Stroller fans can be helpful when it comes to surviving a hot day at the park or creating some white noise for a toddler trying to nap. This stroller fan from Munchkin is perfect for strollers, car seats and other baby gear. The fan has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to eight hours.

Dreambaby Caged Deluxe EZY-Fit Clip-on Fan

This Dreambaby Caged Deluxe EZY-Fit Clip-on Fan just clips onto your stroller for powerful, efficient cooling. The fan's flexible neck on the fan allows you to point the air flow in whatever direction you choose.