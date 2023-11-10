Thanksgiving indulgence can include this delicious gluten-free dessert recipe: 'Authentic and light'

The holiday season brings celebrations that often include food, food and more food.

Thanksgiving specifically can be a challenge in terms of staying on a healthy eating plan — which may include those who need to be, or who choose to be, gluten-free.

With this in mind, Gluten Free Easy is a food brand that allows those who are gluten-free to indulge in delicious gluten-like foods.

The brand offers puff pastry squares, puff pastry sheets, pita bread and pizza rounds to use in lieu of the usual gluten-filled pastries.

The woman-owned business was founded in 2018, and the company's creations can be found across the country.

Gluten Free Easy shared one of its favorite dessert recipes ahead of Thanksgiving this year for all the gluten-free folks looking for an exciting addition to their menu.

Esther Anzaroot, the New York-based co-founder of Gluten Free Easy, told Fox News Digital this dessert recipe incorporates fruit into the sweet mix of treats.

"It has a delicate flavor that makes it ideal after a hardy Thanksgiving meal and is a great alternative to pumpkin," she said.

"This replaces gluten-filled desserts — and with our dough that tastes so authentic and light, everyone will enjoy them."

She also said that gluten-free guests will not feel "singled out" because of their dietary focus.

Check out the dessert recipe featured here.

Gluten Free Puff Pasty Peach Galette by Gluten Free Easy

Ingredients

1 Gluten Free Easy puff pastry sheet, thawed

4-5 ripe peaches, sliced

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch or tapioca starch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon raw sugar

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for topping

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, combine the sliced peaches, granulated sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, sea salt and vanilla extract. Gently toss until the peaches are evenly coated and set aside.

3. Dust your counter with cornstarch and roll out the thawed puff pastry sheet while trying to keep it in a rectangular shape.

4. Transfer the puff pastry onto the prepared baking sheet. Leave a 1-inch border and arrange the peach slices in a single layer on top of the puff pastry.

5. Fold the edges of the puff pastry over the peaches to create a rustic border. Gently press to seal any loose edges.

6. Brush the edges of the puff pastry with the beaten egg and sprinkle with the raw sugar.

7. Bake the galette in the oven for about 25–30 minutes, or until the pastry if puffed and golden brown.

8. Once baked, remove the galette from the oven and let cool.

9. Serve the puff pastry peach galette warm or at room temperature with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.

10. Enjoy!