Texas woman, 85, to reunite with her long-lost 1959 bridal portraits: 'I missed them'

An 85-year-old woman in Texas will soon be reunited with her bridal photos that were snapped more than 60 years ago, thanks to social media.

The pictures were spotted at an auction by Lynchburg, Virginia, resident Sandra Poindexter, according to FOX Television Stations. Originally on the hunt for vintage picture frames, the Virginia resident was struck by the photos and flipped them over to find out any information about the pictures.

Poindexter then saw a piece of masking tape with the name "Harriet Galbraith" written on the back. She soon posted about the find in a Facebook group, where a user was able to track down Galbraith.

"I thought, well, maybe a family member would like to have these," Poindexter explained to FOX Television Stations. "I certainly would like to have them if it was of my family member, and they were just so beautiful."

Galbraith, a San Antonio resident, had sent the glamorous bridal portraits to her mother in 1959, shortly after her wedding.

She was donning a Christian Dior gown and elegant elbow-length gloves in the pictures. Galbraith said that the snapshots were taken by Washington, D.C. photographer Bradford Bachrach shortly after she was engaged.

The octogenarian married William Galbraith Jr., who worked as an undercover CIA agent. He died in 2016.

After Galbraith's mother died, her family had an estate sale, which is where the bridal photos may have been sold. Galbraith reportedly had been hunting for them for decades.

"I asked [my sister], ‘Could I have the pictures back?’ And she said she had no idea where they were," she explained.

Galbraith said that she expects to see the pictures soon, which were sent by Poindexter via the UPS last week.

"I was very, very excited because it's wonderful, and I missed them," Galbraith told FOX Television Stations. "I had wanted to have them for my granddaughters."

Poindexter told FOX Television Stations that this situation exemplifies the importance of "simple act[s] of kindness."

"It might just bring so much joy to somebody," she said. "Little things that you don't think matter, might be very important to somebody else."