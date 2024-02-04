Texas takes a twist on Groundhog Day, using own mascot, 'Bee Cave Bob' to predict the weather

In the spirit of friendly competition, the Texas armadillo, "Bee Cave Bob," is challenging Punxsutawney Phil to see which mascot has the most accurate weather forecast.

During a cloudy Armadillo Day event held in Bee Cave, TX on Friday, residents gathered to watch the beloved armadillo make his weather predictions, giving Texans something to look forward to after an unseasonably harsh winter.

"Folks, he ain’t seeing no shadow, so by the power invested in me, we're going to have our spring, it's going to start March 11," the announcer said.

Bee Cave Bob’s predictions matched Punxutawney Phil’s prediction of an early spring as Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog predicted an early spring is coming after he did not see his shadow during the annual Groundhog Day event on Friday.

The armadillo’s owner told Fox 7 Austin that Bee Cave Bob has been 100 percent accurate in his predictions in years past.

"I don't know if that's a Texas tale or not, but that's what someone just told me," Animal trainer and rehabilitator Ralph Fisher told Fox 7.

The holiday was created when a group of friends decided Texas needed its own mascot for predicting the weather each Groundhog Day.

Since 2011, Bee Cave Bob has been predicting whether spring is coming or winter will be extended by another six weeks in the Lone Star State, but the armadillo's forecast doesn't always match the Philadelphia groudhog's pick.

According to Spectrum News 1, last year, Phil predicted an extended winter, while Bob said spring was on its way after he did not see his own shadow.

In his more than ten-year career, the majority of Bob's predictions were for an early spring. He predicted an extended winter only three times, in 2011, 2013 and 2022, according to Spectrum News 1.

Both mascots predict the weather through their shadows. If they can't see their shadow, it means an early spring is coming, but if they see their shadows, winter is here to stay a little longer.