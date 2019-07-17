Teen wears mom's wedding dress to prom, steals show at big dance: 'It was different from the rest'

Fashionistas know that '90s styles are making a major comeback, and one teen boldly took the trend to a new level when she sported her mother’s wedding gown from 1998 at her prom.

Grace Jeyes, from Melton Mowbray, Leicester, England, recently dazzled at the big dance when she arrived in her mother Dawn’s white wedding gown, The Sun reports. The stylish 18-year-old made the look all her own with a scarlet red lipstick, manicure, clutch and heels.

PICS: 83-YEAR-OLD FLOWER GIRL STEALS SHOW AT GRANDDAUGHTER’S WEDDING

"I didn't see the point in buying a new dress that I will only ever wear once, so I had a look in my wardrobe before looking in my mom's,” Grace said. "I found her stunning wedding dress and I fell in love with it… It [fit] perfectly and I knew this was the one.”

The teen added that her mom didn’t know that she wanted to wear the special dress until the night before prom and was “so happy” when she learned the news.

"Grace told me she already had a prom dress and didn't want to shop for another one,” the mom of three said, according to the Daily Mail. "I assumed it was going to be one of her many dresses in her wardrobe, so when she came down in my wedding dress, I was so shocked and extremely flattered.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"I am biased but I thought she looked the best,” Dawn added. “She looked unique and her dad David had the biggest smile on his face and was amazed by how good she looked.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a sea of similar dresses, Grace said that her sentimental frock stood out.

"Friends and teachers were all complimenting me on my dress as it was different from the rest, but nobody believed that it was once a wedding dress,” the teenager dished.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for thriftiness, Dawn admits that she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.

"Grace is very wise with money and thinks before she spends — so rather than buying a new prom dress we put the money towards driving lessons instead,” she said.