Woman tries to burn letters from her ex, ignites apartment instead: report

Sometimes, it’s better to just forget someone and move on without making any dramatic statements.

A fire was reported in an apartment building in Nebraska, according to the local fire department. Apparently, the cause of the blaze was an unusual culprit: heartbreak.

The Lincoln Fire Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page, where they revealed that the fire was allegedly caused by a young woman burning letters from her ex. Apparently, she had trouble actually igniting them, so she reportedly left the romantic messages “smoldering” on her carpet while she took a nap.

According to the Facebook post, “On September 16th, shortly after 4:30 p.m., LPD and LFR responded to a fire at an apartment complex near 46th and Meredeth Street. LFR extinguished a fire on the third floor of the apartment that caused approximately $4,000 in damage. Officers discovered a 19-year-old woman lit letters from her ex on fire and left them on the carpet before taking a nap.”

The post continues to reveal that the woman, “reported they weren't starting on fire like she thought they would so she set them on the carpet and went to take a nap. She woke a short time later to the smoke detector sounding. The woman was cited for negligent burning.”

The fire burned the apartment’s balcony and caused approximately $4,000 in damage, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

In a statement obtained by Yahoo Lifestyle, a spokesperson for the local police department said, “The woman told officers that she didn’t mean for the fire to spread. We wish she hadn’t done it.”