Get these 10 tech products on sale this Memorial Day

Pay less for your favorite technology

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Laptops, headphones and other tech are all on sale for Memorial Day weekend.  (iStock)

Memorial Day honors our country’s veterans, both past and present. There are parades, BBQs and many companies have stellar sales to celebrate. The biggest Memorial Day sales are on furniture and technology. Chances are, you can score your favorite tech for hundreds of dollars off.

We’ve rounded up items from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers all celebrating Memorial Day with huge sales.

MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop

Get your own MacBook for less than $1,000.  (Best Buy)

You don’t need to pay thousands for a MacBook. Best Buy is having sales on a variety of Apple products, including MacBooks. The 13.6 inch MacBook Air is on sale for just under $850.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation)

Add an iPad to your list of Apple products.  (Best Buy)

Apple lovers looking to add an iPad to their list of Apple products can find iPads on sale at Best Buy. You get a 64 GB iPad for under $250, saving $100.

INSIGNIA 32-inch Smart Fire TV

Amazon has Fire TVs for less than $100.  (Amazon )

Memorial Day is the perfect time to get a new TV. Amazon currently has TVs on sale right now. One of the most affordable options is the 32-inch Insignia Fire TV, which you can score for under $100.

Acer Swift Go Intel Evo Thin & Light Premium Laptop

Acer is an affordable, thin laptop.  (Amazon )

Looking for a more affordable laptop? Intel laptops are on sale on Amazon. The Acer Swift Go Intel Thin & Light laptop has a bright screen and slim body, making it easily mobile. Plus, you’ll pay under $700 for it.

Beats Solo³ Wireless On-Ear Headphones

High-end headphones like Beats make listening to music an out-of-this-world experience.  (Best Buy)

Beats are some of the most powerful, well-designed headphones. They’re also some of the most expensive headphones on the market. Best Buy has on-ear Beats on sale for just over $100 this Memorial Day, so grab a pair before the price jumps back up.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation

Wear your phone right on your wrist.  (Best Buy)

Apple Watches provide all the same conveniences of a phone, just on your wrist. You can answer phone calls, watch your favorite shows, text and so much more. Score a 32GB watch for under $200 at Best Buy.

SAMSUNG 27" Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor

Take gaming to the next level with a curved monitor.  (Walmart)

Gamers will find everything they need to upgrade their gaming setup on sale at Walmart this Memorial Day. A curved monitor makes games sharper, but they can often be expensive. Walmart has a Samsung curved gaming monitor for sale for around $350.

Lenovo LOQ 15.6" FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

Traveling gamers need a reliable laptop. (Walmart)

Some gamers prefer laptops, allowing for mobile gaming. Lenovo's laptops are popular among gamers because they allow for customization and often run better than other options. You can get a 15.6-inch gaming laptop from Walmart, on sale for just under $700.

OMEN Laptop 17t-ck200, 17.3"

Whether you're a gamer or you want a high-tech laptop when you work from home, this one has everything you need.  (HP)

Like other tech companies, HP is having a sale on many of their laptops. The high-tech Omen laptop with a 17.3-inch screen is on sale for about $1,200, close to $300 in savings.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation)

AirPods provide some of the best sound on the market.  (Best Buy)

AirPods are the ultimate earbuds. They seamlessly connect to Apple products and provide noise-canceling qualities. Grab a pair of 2nd generation AirPods for sale on Best Buy for under $100.

