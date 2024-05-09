Get these 10 tech products on sale this Memorial Day

Memorial Day honors our country’s veterans, both past and present. There are parades, BBQs and many companies have stellar sales to celebrate. The biggest Memorial Day sales are on furniture and technology. Chances are, you can score your favorite tech for hundreds of dollars off.

We’ve rounded up items from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers all celebrating Memorial Day with huge sales.

To get the Amazon items shipped to your door in 24 hours, consider becoming an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

You don’t need to pay thousands for a MacBook. Best Buy is having sales on a variety of Apple products, including MacBooks. The 13.6 inch MacBook Air is on sale for just under $850.

Apple lovers looking to add an iPad to their list of Apple products can find iPads on sale at Best Buy. You get a 64 GB iPad for under $250, saving $100.

Memorial Day is the perfect time to get a new TV. Amazon currently has TVs on sale right now. One of the most affordable options is the 32-inch Insignia Fire TV, which you can score for under $100.

Looking for a more affordable laptop? Intel laptops are on sale on Amazon. The Acer Swift Go Intel Thin & Light laptop has a bright screen and slim body, making it easily mobile. Plus, you’ll pay under $700 for it.

Beats are some of the most powerful, well-designed headphones. They’re also some of the most expensive headphones on the market. Best Buy has on-ear Beats on sale for just over $100 this Memorial Day, so grab a pair before the price jumps back up.

Apple Watches provide all the same conveniences of a phone, just on your wrist. You can answer phone calls, watch your favorite shows, text and so much more. Score a 32GB watch for under $200 at Best Buy.

Gamers will find everything they need to upgrade their gaming setup on sale at Walmart this Memorial Day. A curved monitor makes games sharper, but they can often be expensive. Walmart has a Samsung curved gaming monitor for sale for around $350.

Some gamers prefer laptops, allowing for mobile gaming. Lenovo's laptops are popular among gamers because they allow for customization and often run better than other options. You can get a 15.6-inch gaming laptop from Walmart, on sale for just under $700.

Like other tech companies, HP is having a sale on many of their laptops. The high-tech Omen laptop with a 17.3-inch screen is on sale for about $1,200, close to $300 in savings.

AirPods are the ultimate earbuds. They seamlessly connect to Apple products and provide noise-canceling qualities. Grab a pair of 2nd generation AirPods for sale on Best Buy for under $100.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals