How to make tanghulu: Expert offers tips on making the viral candied fruit

The candied fruit snack called tanghulu has become a sugary treat that many people have grown interested in trying.

Tanghulu has a long history but has recently seen a significant boost in popularity with people trying the treat in social media videos.

The candied fruit is aesthetically pleasing, traditionally served on a skewer with a shine from the sugary coat around it.

APPLES VS ORANGES: WHICH OF THESE FRUITS IS ‘BETTER’ FOR YOU?

Many also enjoy that satisfying crunch heard from taking a bite of the fruit.

Do you want to try tanghulu?

Here are expert tips on creating the sweet treat.

What is tanghulu? What does tanghulu taste like? How do you make tanghulu?

1. What is tanghulu?

"Tanghulu is a fruit confection popularized in the Southern Song Dynasty," Ivy Chen, chef and owner of Tang Hulu in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

"It’s made by coating skewered fruits like hawthorns or strawberries in a layer of maltose caramel," she also said.

Chen highlighted the presentation of tanghulu and its crunchy texture as facets that make the dessert stand out among others.

THESE ARE THE 8 BEST FRUITS FOR YOUR HEALTH, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONISTS

"The contrast in texture and visually appealing presentation, coupled with the sweet and crunchy coating, and the natural juiciness of fruits inside makes tanghulu so unique and special," said Chen.

2. What does tanghulu taste like?

The flavor profile you get from a bite of tanghulu will vary slightly depending on the kind of fruit you use to make it.

Strawberries and hawthorn are common fruits to use, but there are plenty of other options to experiment with, like clementines or grapes.

"The taste of tanghulu is a delightful combination of sweet and tangy with a crunchy texture from hardened caramel coating," Chen said.

"Depending on the fruits used, [it] can range from mildly sweet to intensely flavorful."

3. How do you make tanghulu?

The process of making tanghulu is similar to making chocolate-covered strawberries, noted Chen.

"The process involves repeatedly dipping the fruit skewers into hot sugar syrup almost like making chocolate-covered strawberries," Chen said.

"The key is actually cooking the sugar to a hard crack stage."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If you want to try to make tanghulu at home, Chen highlighted tips that can help you create the candied dessert with ease.

When choosing the fruit to use for tanghulu, you should "select less ripe fruits to balance the sweetness from the sugar with the natural acidity of the fruit," Chen said.

Before you start heating up your sugar, make sure you have all your fruit prepped on the skewers and ready to go. Chen also said that having ice and burn gel nearby is not a bad idea in the event of any unfortunate sugar burns.

As far as fruit prep goes, Chen said to opt for room temperature fruit if you want a thinner sugar shell and chilled fruits if you prefer a thicker shell. You'll also want to make sure your fruit is nice and dry before dipping in order to achieve that satisfying crunchy shell.

Also, make sure that your working environment is oil-free, Chen noted, as oil can lead to sugar recrystallization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When the temperature reaches 340 degrees Fahrenheit, swirl the pot a few times and retest to ensure the sugar is evenly heated," Chen said. "Then recheck the temperature to ensure it's cooked to the desired level."

"Avoid excessive stirring, as it can also cause recrystallization," she continued.

If your tanghulu doesn't come out perfect the first time, don't give up.

Sometimes there can be a learning curve to overcome when putting together the dessert, but with practice, you'll be enjoying the sugary fruit in no time.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.