Surfer recreates surfing 'feeling' with hair dryer and hammock

Nothing can keep this surfer from the sport she loves.

Yasemin Özer decided to get creative while stuck in quarantine and missing her beloved waves.

With only a hammock and a hair dryer, Özer recreated the surfing sensation as close as she could — and at least close enough to practice “a few sets,” the surfer said to SWNS.

"I conceived this video simply because you gotta get that surfing feeling somehow!” she said.

The 28-year-old put up the hammock and then balanced her surfboard on top. A hair dryer helped to simulate the summer breeze, she told the outlet.

"I added the hair dryer so that it fits with the feeling. If I would have had someone who tipped saltwater in my face when I fell off, the feeling would have been complete.”

Özer is a brand athlete with wakeboarding firm Hyperlite Wake, which also featured the video on the brand’s Wakeboarding Channel.