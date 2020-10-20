Stray kitten at airport named Boeing, adopted by safety officer

Workers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport were surprised to find a kitten wandering alone last week.

Fortunately, this “tail” has a happy ending. Someone who works at the airport offered to adopt the young cat and bring him home.

Airport operations staff discovered the stray kitten on the terminal ramp on the night of Oct. 11, WDRB reported.

More than 3.8 million human passengers travel through the airport in a normal year, but it wasn’t clear how the lone kitten got there.

However, the airport’s operations team rescued the kitten, cleaned him and cared for him overnight, according to the airport.

The next day, Wes England, a public safety officer at the airport, adopted the kitten. His family named their new pet "Boeing" after the airplane maker. They’re calling him Bo for short.

England told WDRB that Bo and his two children have become quickly inseparable.

“A happy ending for everyone,” the airport tweeted afterward.

Bo isn’t the only pet to be rescued recently from an airport. In Toronto, a dog got loose on the tarmac as cargo was being unloaded from a flight from Europe. The dog was on the run overnight before the airport’s staff were able to track it down and reunite it with its owners.