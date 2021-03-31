Steve Madden, David’s Bridal collaborate on wedding shoe line

Shoe designer Steve Madden has partnered with David’s Bridal for a new collection of wedding shoes.

David’s Bridal announced the collaboration on social media Tuesday.

"Megawatt sparkle you can't get anywhere else!" the wedding retailer wrote on Twitter. "Introducing @SteveMadden x DB, an exclusive new collection of dazzling shoes for your shining moment!"

The company’s tweet also included a video of Madden, who said: "Marriage is a triumph of hope over experience, a beautiful union between two people."

"I had the most unbelievable wedding and it was a wonderful day," Madden adds in the clip. "I’ll never forget it."

According to an announcement, the Steve Madden x DB shoes will be available in David’s Bridal stores, or on the company’s website.

The collection appears to include three pairs of heels that each cost $89.95, according to the website.

The styles include an ivory wedge sandal with crisscross straps, a blush, strappy stiletto sandal and a rose gold, strappy block heel. The shoes are all "handcrafted in luxe materials and crystal embellishments," the announcement said.

"We were so excited to team up with Steve Madden to bring this collection to life," Nancy Viall, David’s Bridal’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. "The authenticity and individuality that Steve Madden's designs offer aligns perfectly with our brand ethos."

"We set out to provide our brides with on-trend pieces that make her feel beautiful, special and truly herself," Viall added.