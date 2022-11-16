Expand / Collapse search
Steve Irwin Day 2022 celebrates the legacy of the late 'crocodile hunter'

The annual day in Steve Irwin's honor celebrates family, wildlife conservation and fun

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
The annual day honors what Steve Irwin cherished most in his life: family, wildlife conservation and fun.

An event in Australia honored the legendary "crocodile hunter" Steve Irwin.

Steve Irwin Day took place on Nov. 15, 2022, at the Australia Zoo — and the event featured special guests and demonstrations.

The family of the late crocodile hunter honored his legacy in Beerwah, Australia, by making an appearance and showing their work with a crocodile. 

STEVE IRWIN'S SON, ROBERT, CHASED BY 12-FOOT CROCODILE DURING ‘INTENSE’ FEEDING: ‘BAIL, BAIL, BAIL’

Irwin’s son, Robert, and his wife, Terri, were at the zoo and paid tribute to their late father and husband, respectively. 

In a video taken at the event, the Irwins can be seen showing off a crocodile to the crowd. 

Steve Irwin (1962-2006) of Australia was known worldwide as a legendary crocodile hunter, zookeeper and conservationist. 

Steve Irwin (1962-2006) of Australia was known worldwide as a legendary crocodile hunter, zookeeper and conservationist.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The large reptile comes out to the arena in the water, toward Terri Irwin — and then is redirected toward young Robert Irwin.

Robert (Steve Irwin's son) can be seen coercing the crocodile toward him — noting the creature is quite smart.

STEVE IRWIN-LIKE WILDLIFE ENTHUSIAST SHARES JOY IN FINDING RARE PINE SNAKE IN SOUTH GEORGIA: ‘INCREDIBLE’

"He’s being a little bit funny. He’s a very intelligent crocodile. He’s very, very smart," he said. 

Robert Irwin worked to coerce the crocodile to get closer to him. 

Robert Irwin worked to coerce the crocodile to get closer to him.  (Jacquie McCarnan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ / TMX)

Throughout the video, the Irwins can be seen describing what the crocodile is doing, thinking and more. 

Steve Irwin Day is celebrated each year on November 15 to celebrate the life and legacy of Irwin — all while helping to raise money for the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors. 

STEVE IRWIN DAY: BINDI AND ROBERT IRWIN PAY TRIBUTE TO THEIR LATE 'CROCODILE HUNTER' FATHER

That organization works to carry out Steve Irwin’s conservation work. 

Terri Irwin worked to get the crocodile into the arena and then out of the water during the event. 

Terri Irwin worked to get the crocodile into the arena and then out of the water during the event.  (Jacquie McCarnan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

Irwin unexpectedly died in 2006 after swimming in chest-deep water with a short-tail stingray.

The stingray pierced his heart, causing Irwin to bleed to death. 

The annual day is meant to represent things that Steve Irwin was passionate about: family, wildlife conservation and fun.

There was even an appearance by the original Wiggles — a kids singing group that collaborated with Steve Irwin years ago.

Irwin's daughter, Bindi, shared a sweet photo memory of her family years ago with the Wiggles. 

She also asked those on her social media to put on their best khaki attire to honor her late father. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 